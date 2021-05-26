Innova Medical Group Partners to Open Its First COVID Test Manufacturing Facility in UK, Plans to Add More

PASADENA, Calif. and CAERPHILLY, South Wales, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innova Medical Group, the world's largest provider of rapid antigen tests, has announced an initial investment in South Wales to start producing millions of COVID lateral flow tests per day in the UK, with additional investments to follow later this year to further expand production capacity.

Through a partnership with Sharp Packaging, part of UDG Healthcare PLC, and a global leader in contract packaging and clinical services, Innova's investment will add approximately 300 new jobs across South Wales. The investment will see the delivery of the initial packaging machinery at the Rhymney facility at the end of June, with production expected to begin in early July.

"Innova understands the importance of speed in the fight against the pandemic and strategic contract manufacturing allows us to start local production quickly," said Daniel Elliott, President and CEO of Innova Medical Group. "By domestically sourcing as much of the processes as possible, we are confident this partnership with Sharp will deliver value to our UK customers. We look forward to the launch of Innova's lateral flow test production in Wales and to expanding that into other markets and regions across the UK."

The Rhymney operation will be one of the largest facilities of its kind and the first to produce Innova's lateral flow tests in the United Kingdom. Innova expects the production capacity from the Welsh facility will fill a significant amount of the central government's future demand.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Innova to support the manufacturing of its COVID-19 lateral flow test kits, right here in the UK where they'll be used," said Ian Morgan, General Manager, Sharp UK. "This important partnership not only allows us to expand our facility by a third but will add nearly 300 new jobs, providing much needed opportunities for our local community."

Vaughan Gething, Economy Minister of Wales said: "Wales welcomes Innova's investment and the hundreds of new job opportunities it creates, boosting the local economy and further enhancing Wales' reputation in the life sciences sector."

Gerald Jones MP, Member of Parliament for Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney, added: "Rhymney and the surrounding communities are a great place to establish a business and I look forward to Innova and Sharp being a key part of our community for many more years to come."

Innova Medical Group, Inc. delivers better global health outcomes with its deep expertise in testing, unique offerings in diagnostic medical devices and services that help tackle some of the world's most challenging healthcare problems. Innova specializes in innovative screening, testing and diagnostics for cancer, heart disease, arterial calcification, stroke and virus detection focused on infectious disease. In response to the global pandemic, Innova developed an end-to-end ecosystem of rapid diagnostic and screening tests, along with digital reporting and tracing applications to help organizations manage the COVID-19 crisis.

Sharp Packaging Services, a division of UDG Healthcare PLC, is a global leader in contract packaging and clinical services. Operating from state-of-the-art facilities across the US and Europe, Sharp has built an international reputation for delivering cost-effective blister packaging, bottling, pouches and stick packs, compliance packaging, formulation and manufacturing services, label design and printing. Sharp is also a world leader in 'Track and Trace' serialisation services.

