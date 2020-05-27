Innovaccer Launches Care as One Campaign to Express Solidarity During COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the human race some of its worst days over the last few months. Globally, structured organizations, survival protocols, and economies have fallen flat, battling a tiny virus that has affected millions of lives across the world in less than six months. With a video message, leading healthcare technology company Innovaccer has launched the Care As One campaign to raise funds to donate to Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, working to connect people with food and end hunger.

Since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, many hard-working Americans have been laid off or working reduced hours and are suddenly finding themselves needing support. While hunger was not as widespread before COVID-19, it has become a more common experience, especially for states with high hunger and poverty rates. Additionally, amid pervasive fear of the outbreak, healthcare providers have been risking their lives and tirelessly treating patients, often risking their own health and without seeing their families for days at a time.

Innovaccer's website, featuring this video, has a collection of stories from all over the world that people have shared as examples of heroism and acts of kindness they have witnessed during the pandemic. People have been finding their own ways to applaud healthcare providers and help the community in a time that has taxed them possibly more than any other in their professional careers. Innovaccer is proud to share these stories.

For every story they feature on their webpage, Innovaccer is donating $100 to Feeding America. Additionally, people can also visit the website to make a hassle-free donation to Feeding America and encourage communities to care as one.

With their short video, Innovaccer wishes to communicate a message of hope and gratitude, signaling that the spirit of humanity is a capable and powerful force. Throughout this time of the pandemic crisis, Innovaccer supports the spirit and resilience of those who have joined forces in the fight. This video is a token of gratitude and appreciation for the 7.5 billion caregivers across the globe who are helping our communities care as one.

"From panic buying to certain acts of racism, the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered some unfortunate behavior in people as well as acts that are just short of miraculous. And, no matter who you are in these times of crisis, solidarity has become a beacon of hope for all," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO and Co-founder at Innovaccer. "With this video, we wish to thank caregivers for their service to humanity and for bringing out the powerful personification of caring as one. We are proud to be behind the scenes to do our bit in supporting families hit hard by the pandemic. We are working in our role to help medical teams attend to their patients remotely and making all patient records unified and universally accessible instantly and securely."

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more person-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 25,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR®-Enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified more than 3.8 million patient records and generated more than $400M in savings.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

