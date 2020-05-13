Innovaccer Launches Healthcare's First FHIR® Enabled Data Activation Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 9, 2020, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued two rules to implement interoperability and patient access provisions of the 21st Century Cures Act. The rules promoted the HL7 Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®) as the foundational standard to support data exchange in healthcare. To help organizations achieve true interoperability and have greater access to healthcare data, Innovaccer, a leading healthcare technology company, launched healthcare's first FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform.

The platform provides a rich set of capabilities from scalable FHIR application programming interfaces (APIs), optimized FHIR data lake, best-in-class API gateway, hundreds of analytical enrichments like HEDIS scores, and cloud infrastructure, among other features. This comprehensive FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform supports a large network of FHIR connections, enabling healthcare to care as one.

Innovaccer's vision of true interoperability is supported by years of healthcare experience and goes well beyond simple data exchange. The FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform supports critical FHIR API resources and enables the most efficient implementation to solve multiple data-exchange challenges of providers and payers. With more than 65 pre-built connectors to electronic health records and more than 200 connectors to information technology vendors, the data platform ensures real-time integration without additional engineering requirements.

The platform complies with the latest version, FHIR v4.0.1 and includes more than 400 search parameters and more than 800 analytical enrichments to clinical and claims data. The breadth of data that the platform provides allows it to serve as a foundation upon which custom applications can be designed and built by any healthcare organization.

The platform is HIPAA-compliant and provides enterprise-grade security for data exchange by enabling secure connections through OAuth 2.0 and Smart on FHIR authorization protocol. Additionally, the platform supports a real-time interactive developer environment and sandbox environments with de-identified data to rapidly build FHIR applications. The open framework of the platform enables a plug-and-play integration with other components and services with little to no coding required.

"In the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more crucial now than ever that patients have access to their healthcare data when they need it the most and in a way they can best use it. The recent regulatory changes from the CMS and ONC not only solidify this claim but also focus on the importance of collaboration in healthcare," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO of Innovaccer. "Innovaccer believes that healthcare should be better connected through sharing data to support patient-centered care. With the aim of realizing truly collaborative and interoperable healthcare, we have launched healthcare's first FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform to empower healthcare stakeholders to come together in this time of need and care as one for their patients."

Innovaccer is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more patient-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 25,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively. Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented in healthcare institutions, government organizations, and corporate enterprises including Catholic Health Initiatives, MercyOne, Orlando Health, Hartford Healthcare, and Stratifi Health. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified 3.8 million patient records and generated more than $400M in savings.

