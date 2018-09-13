Innovaccer Launches 'InNote for CURES' in Light of California's CURES 2.0 Mandate

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The opioids epidemic and drug abuse have become a huge challenge for the US healthcare. To ensure proper prescribing and administering of controlled substances, the California Department of Justice certified the Controlled Substance Utilization Review and Evaluation System (CURES) database for statewide use. The program mandates healthcare prescribers to consult the CURES database before prescribing a Schedule II, III, or IV controlled substance effective October 2, 2018.

Innovaccer

CURES was initiated in 1997, and the current CURES 2.0 database was built to provide a scalable environment capable of providing a medium for healthcare providers to communicate. The database maintains a directory of all system users to enable collaboration and integrate with health IT systems. CURES 2.0 requires providers to consult a patient's activity reports and prescription thresholds before writing off a prescription. While mandatory, experts believe that the database is another data source for physicians and is bound to increase physician workflow challenges. In addition to EHRs, reporting requirements, and patient insights, CURES database could be another source for physician burnout.

To assist physicians of California in meeting the CURES compliance and control drug overuse, Innovaccer has launched "InNote for CURES." The solution delivers key insights from the CURES 2.0 database to physicians within the EHR, right at the point of care, as they prescribe Schedule II, III, or IV controlled substances.

InNote for CURES cuts through the noise and surfaces critical patient insights, while eliminating the need to switch across multiple platforms and toggle between screens. Healthcare providers can also view the prior prescriptions made out to patients, drug strength, date filled and sold, refills, prescribing provider, the last date of prescription, and more. Additionally, providers can view the prescription thresholds for the following cases:

The patient is currently prescribed more than 90 morphine milligram equivalents per day

The patient has obtained prescriptions from 6 or more prescribers or 6 or more pharmacies during the last six months

The patient is currently prescribed more than 40 morphine milligram equivalents of methadone daily

The patient is currently prescribed to opioids more than 90 consecutive days

The patient is currently prescribed to both benzodiazepines and opioids

"We congratulate the Department of Justice and welcome the mandate to consult CURES to control the national crisis that is drug abuse. It's an admirable move to shift healthcare towards a more efficient paradigm," remarks Abhinav Shashank, CEO & Co-founder at Innovaccer. "Supporting the same shift, we launched InNote for CURES to make sure CURES doesn't become an additional administrative burden for physicians, and they continue delivering care as seamlessly as possible."

Apart from CURES insights, InNote also delivers actionable patient information such as due measures or screenings, dropped codes, patient education opportunities, and risk scores at the point of care. InNote also enables physicians to keep track of their own performance via concise scorecards, learning about their value rank across the network, the number of care gaps closed, cost efficiency, and the patient loyalty across lives managed.

InNote is a part of Innovaccer's existing suite of solutions- the healthcare data platform, InData; care management product, InCare; and analytics product, InGraph.

Learn more about InNote for CURES here: https://innovaccer.com/cures2-0

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading healthcare data platform company focused on delivering more efficient and effective healthcare by combining pioneering analytics with transparent, and accurate data. Innovaccer's aim is to simplify complex data from all points of care, streamline the information, and help organizations realize strategic goals based on key insights and predictions from their data. Its products have been deployed across more than 500 locations with over 10,000 providers leveraging it at institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Mercy ACO, StratiFi Health, UniNet Healthcare Network, Catalyst Health Network, Hartford Healthcare, and Osler Health Network. Innovaccer is based in San Francisco with offices around the United States and Asia.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

Press Contact

Sachin Saxena

Innovaccer Inc

213-618-3678

Related Links

InNote for CURES

Innovaccer

SOURCE Innovaccer

Related Links

http://innovaccer.com

