Innovaccer Named as a Representative Vendor in the 2020 Gartner Prepare for CMS Interoperability and Patient Access API Compliance for U.S. Healthcare Payers Report

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, Inc., a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company, was recently recognized by Gartner. The report, titled, Prepare for CMS Interoperability and Patient Access API Compliance for U.S. Healthcare Payers, provides information on FHIR API and repository solutions.

Authored by Mandi Bishop, VP Analyst at Gartner, the report recommends that "U.S. healthcare payer CIOs developing strategies to comply with the CMS rule in service of healthcare digital optimization and modernization should: prepare to comply with the member and third-party software application access requirements by assessing your organization's consent management and API enablement capabilities."

The report further states, "There is a growing group of representative vendors offering solutions tailored to achieve compliance with the CMS rule." Innovaccer is recognized as one of the Representative Vendors in the report.

"Discussions around patient access APIs are not new, and it should be noted that several policies in this direction have been in place since the last many years," noted Kanav Hasija, Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer at Innovaccer. "While working with healthcare experts from across the nation, we have dedicated a lot of efforts to realize the dream of patient-centered care, and this new rule can be a breakthrough event for all of us. We are focused on bringing transparency to care processes and our FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform will truly connect care stakeholders to help healthcare organizations care as one," he added.

The report further states, "this research helps CIOs educate their executive peers and IT teams about the regulatory requirements, assess their organization's readiness to comply with the new regulations, identify key risks to mitigate and evaluate vendor partners that can assist."

"Payers have not generally enabled members to pull payer data out for their own use, let alone granted permission and access to a third party to pull data on the member's behalf. To meet the access and consent management requirements of the Patient Access API, you will have to address both governance and technical elements that may be far outside of your organization's comfort zone," wrote Mandi Bishop in the report.

"Payer executives are at the crossroads of healthcare transformation. They are working hands in hands with providers to optimize existing processes and will be working towards making this healthcare data available to patients. In all of this, data liquidity becomes an integral part, and therefore, FHIR APIs are a key component of this ecosystem," commented Abhinav Shashank, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Innovaccer. "Innovaccer's platform uses FHIR to give providers, patients, and consensual third parties, including payers, app makers, and researchers, access to data that's all in the same place," he concluded.

Gartner "Prepare for CMS Interoperability and Patient Access API Compliance for U.S. Healthcare Payers," Mandi Bishop, 15 June 2020

