Innovaccer Named by Gartner in 5 Recent Healthcare Reports

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company, was named in five recent Gartner reports. Recently, the healthcare technology company was also recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner report titled Prepare for CMS Interoperability and Patient Access API Compliance for U.S. Healthcare Payers, which provides information on FHIR API and repository solutions.

Innovaccer

In addition, Innovaccer was named in the Gartner reports titled Healthcare Collaboration Point for CIOs: Referral Management, 5 Actions U.S. Healthcare Payer CIOs Must Take When Purchasing Risk Adjustment Management Systems, Healthcare Provider CIOs: Get Ahead of AI Innovation With Strong AI Governance, and Drive a New Data and Analytics Architecture to Match Your Digital Healthcare Provider Needs.

The report, Healthcare Collaboration Point for CIOs: Referral Management, authored by Mike Jones, VP, Team Manager, Bryan Cole, VP, Team Manager, Jeff Cribbs, VP Analyst, and Mandi Bishop, VP Analyst, states that "Helping consumers navigate follow-up care is essential under value-based models, but disjointed payer and provider referral processes are inefficient and frustrating. U.S. healthcare payer and provider CIOs must collaborate to improve their collective referral management workflows and IT systems." Innovaccer was named as a Representative Referral Management Vendor in the said report.

Another report titled 5 Actions U.S. Healthcare Payer CIOs Must Take When Purchasing Risk Adjustment Management Systems, authored by Bryan Cole, VP Analyst and Mandi Bishop, VP Analyst, takes CDI solutions into consideration and quotes "CDI increases efficiency and lowers cost, compared with on-site medical record collection efforts and vendors. CDI is a core capability that you can apply to obtain clinical data from providers for care management, RAO, quality improvement and payment integrity use cases."

Innovaccer believes that recent recognition from Gartner is an important testament to its futuristic approach of delivering next-generation capabilities and staying true to the vision of accelerating innovation.

"AI will be enabled by a highly advanced set of data storage, services and processing capabilities facilitated by a new generation of tools and vendors," said the Gartner report on Healthcare Provider CIOs: Get Ahead of AI Innovation With Strong AI Governance authored by Laura Craft, VP Analyst.

"It's going to be a while before the COVID dust clears up. The healthcare landscape would no longer be the same then, but we are positive that Innovaccer would continue to be the supplier of cutting edge technology. We are committed to putting relevant information in the right hands in the moment of care to assist healthcare professionals in achieving better health outcomes and saving billions of dollars," stated Sandeep Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Innovaccer.

"The recent events have brought the entire world at a standstill, and at the same time, breed innovation across the sectors. Healthcare organizations are now pushing for technological advancements in an even more tangible way, and we are seeing changes which would have otherwise taken years to come to life," commented Abhinav Shashank, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Innovaccer. "At the core of Innovaccer's values lies the focus on helping healthcare organizations care as one, and I believe that this recognition from Gartner is a welcome addition to our industry recognition," he added.

The report Drive a New Data and Analytics Architecture to Match Your Digital Healthcare Provider Needs also identified Innovaccer.

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more person-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 25,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR®-enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified more than 3.8 million patient records and generated more than $400M in savings.

