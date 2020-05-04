Innovaccer Named in a Recent Gartner Report 'Healthcare Technology Innovations for Identifying and Managing COVID-19 Patients'

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company, was named in a recent Gartner report titled " Healthcare Technology Innovations for Identifying and Managing COVID-19 Patients. " According to the report, "a large number of virtual assistants using natural language conversational interfaces and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are being developed to provide COVID-19-specific education, screening, triage, and home monitoring. These assistants are reducing unnecessary demand for acute care services by supporting the worried well and directing patients to the right services at the right time."

"Being a part of the healthcare community, we believe it is incumbent on us to take the lead and build powerful yet agile solutions not just to meet but to set the standards for the pack to follow. We launched our COVID-19 Management System that truly performs to optimize the provider response to this rampant disease, allowing medical facilities to reduce assessment time and prioritize patients with a high-risk profile for next steps," stated Sandeep Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer at Innovaccer.

Additionally, the report further states "A critical priority for all healthcare providers now is the need to put in place processes to support the triage of patients to the most appropriate setting to ensure acute health facilities are reserved for those requiring hospital-based care."

Abhinav Shashank, Co-founder, and CEO at Innovaccer stated, "While the current state of the healthcare system is tested and strained by this pandemic, Innovaccer is committed to putting a lot of effort into supporting our customers and other healthcare providers in the ways we know best – with technology solutions that address their needs. They are in the business of saving lives, and desperate times like this puts Innovaccer's technology to the test. We're confident that we are helping providers with this latest solution."

Innovaccer is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more patient-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 25,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively. Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented in healthcare institutions, government organizations, and corporate enterprises including Catholic Health Initiatives, MercyOne, Orlando Health, Hartford Healthcare, and Stratifi Health. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified 3.8 million patient records and generated more than $400M in savings. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

