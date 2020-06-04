Innovaccer Partners With CHI Texas Health Network to Boost Provider Performance and Population Health

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, recently collaborated with CHI Texas Health Network, a Clinically Integrated Network (CIN) of health professionals. This partnership will enable CHI Texas Health Network to enhance its provider performance and deliver holistic care to patients.

CHI Texas Health Network is a nonprofit, faith-based health system that strives to fulfill its mission each day by creating and nurturing healthy communities across the nation. The network's aim is to reduce medical expenses while providing improved care to patients and increasing patient satisfaction. CHI's expressed strategy is "to excel in clinical and operational performance while advancing personal and community health beyond a traditional acute care focus." CHI Texas Health Network operates numerous care sites across the state of Texas and manages the health of over 55,000 lives.

Innovaccer's FHIR Data Activation Platform will enable CHI Texas Health Network to improve its physician performance and optimize utilization to enhance network integrity. By leveraging Innovaccer's Care as One framework, the health network will be able to access actionable insights into various facets of utilization such as emergency department visits, skilled nursing facilities operations, population health statistics, and more. In addition to that, their physicians will be equipped with unified patient records of all patients managed within their system, available right at the point of care without having to leave the EHR experience. Innovaccer will also deliver automated care management workflows and patient outreach strategies to care as one for their patients and keep them engaged, which will increase network integrity and patient satisfaction.

"CHI Texas is passionate about creating a welcoming and caring environment for employees, patients, and families while serving the community. The role of technology in this endeavor cannot be overlooked," says Michael J. Camacho, Division Vice President of CHI Texas Health Network. "Partnering with Innovaccer will enable us to leverage our data for a deeper understanding of our network. We believe Innovaccer's FHIR Healthcare Data Platform will empower us with cost-effective solutions to manage our services and deliver efficient and timely healthcare to our patients."

"The fact that CHI Texas Health Network endeavors to transform the value-based healthcare system is inspiring. We are proud to partner with them in establishing the next level of care delivery and population health management," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "With our Data Activation Platform, we strive to introduce transparency in the healthcare system so that data accessibility is no longer a challenge, and healthcare providers can focus exclusively on caring as one."

About the CHI Texas Division

The CHI Texas Division, a member of Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI), is comprised of three markets―in Houston, CHI St. Luke's Health (CHI St. Luke's) is home to eight hospitals, eight emergency centers, Diagnostic & Treatment Center, Radiation & CyberKnife Center, and numerous Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group locations throughout Greater Houston; CHI St. Luke's Health Memorial (three hospitals and a long-term acute care facility in East Texas); and CHI St. Joseph Health (five hospitals and several St. Joseph Medical Group locations across Brazos Valley). In addition, CHI St. Luke's flagship hospital, Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in the Texas Medical Center, is a joint venture with Baylor College of Medicine. Together, CHI St. Luke's and Baylor College of Medicine are transforming healthcare delivery with a mission to usher in a new era of healthcare to create healthier communities. For more information, visit CHITX.org.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more person-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 25,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR®-Enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified more than 3.8 million patient records and generated more than $400M in savings.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com

Press Contact:

Sachin Saxena

Innovaccer, Inc.

415-504-3851

Related Links

Chi Texas Health Network

Innovaccer Inc.

SOURCE Innovaccer Inc.