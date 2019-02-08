Innovaccer Partners With Lucerna Health to Help Sanitas USA Health Drive Enhanced Population Health Outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, the San Francisco-based leading data activation platform company announces its partnership with Lucerna Health, one of the leading healthcare consultation, engagement, and value-based operating services companies. The partnership will aim to enable healthcare providers at Sanitas USA to deliver improved population health outcomes.

According to Frost & Sullivan's "U.S. Population Health Management Market, Forecast to 2022," the rising demand for value-based care points to the need for customized, proactive programs that focus on improving the health of a group of patients and not just an individual. As the goal of healthcare becomes all about improving the clinical outcomes for a population of patients, population health management becomes a required capability for healthcare providers and payers alike.

Sanitas USA, a leading primary healthcare provider spread across Florida, New Jersey, and Connecticut, works to provide effective, quality healthcare to their patients in partnership with forward-looking health plans. Sanitas USA offers patient-centered primary care and urgent care along with other complementary healthcare services to over 250,000 lives across 6+ value-based contracts including Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial domains.

With Innovaccer's data activation platform, Sanitas USA will generate unique, longitudinal 360-degree records of their patients. Focused on enhancing patient-provider interactions, the healthcare provider will be leveraging Innovaccer's analytics offering, InGraph, to gather insights into their network utilization, gaps in care, and cost reduction opportunities. In addition to population health analytics, Sanitas USA will also be implementing Innovaccer's point-of-care insights solution, InNote, to keep their providers engaged and deliver them relevant patient insights right within their EHR workflows. Looking ahead, Sanitas USA may also leverage the social determinants of health and social vulnerability indices to enhance patient-centric care.

"Sanitas USA puts patients and their families at the center of everything we do. It has become imperative with the rise of consumerism in healthcare because today's empowered patients expect to find what they want, right when they want it. This is key to delivering successful outcomes," says Dr. Fernando Fonseca, CEO at Sanitas USA. "Innovaccer's intuitive analytics combined with their unique approach of delivering insights at the point of care facilitates a deeper understanding of patients and supports delivering better health care outcomes."

Sanitas USA is furthering its mission of providing high-quality care in collaboration with Lucerna Health. "Lucerna Health is helping us develop integrated relationships with payers and to effectively engage with our patients throughout the year. We believe these elements are necessary to realize the full potential that a value-based care approach provides," said Dr. Fonseca.

"We are excited to work with Innovaccer and Sanitas USA to help deliver a better care model," says Craig Thomas, CEO at Lucerna Health. "We understand that advanced primary care, state of the art analytics, and effective patient engagement are important strategic building blocks for the future of health care."

"Healthcare is rapidly moving towards the value-based ecosystem. Innovation & adoption of next-generation technology in care delivery is the key to success. This partnership with Sanitas USA and Lucerna Health is another step towards our mission of driving healthcare efficiency with the power of data," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO & Co-founder at Innovaccer. "These organizations have made immense headways in their mission and I believe this partnership will boost both the organizations to work towards our common goal of delivering patient-centric care."

About Sanitas USA

Sanitas USA is part of Keralty Group, a leading multinational health business group with more than 40 years of experience, offering integrated health solutions, and providing a world of health to every patient they serve. Keralty owns a wide network of highly recognized clinics and hospitals focused on delivering high-quality health care services, as well as educational institutions with a corporate social mission. Keralty Group has a presence in Spain, Colombia, the U.S., Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Venezuela, and the Philippines. In the U.S., Sanitas offers services in the state of Florida, New Jersey, and Connecticut across 28 medical centers to over 250,000 patients across Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial value-based contracts. For more information, visit mysanitas.com and keralty.com.

About Lucerna Health

Lucerna Health helps healthcare providers and payers expand, grow and succeed in the rapidly evolving value-based care (VBC) environment, with a "Healthcare Forward" approach. Lucerna Health provides health consulting, payer-provider alliance development, marketing, health engagement, and VBC operating services to help providers and payers "Walk the VBC Talk". For more information, visit LucernaHealth.com.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading healthcare data activation company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. Innovaccer's aim is to make full use of all the data healthcare has worked so hard to collect. Its Gartner and KLAS-recognized data activation platform and artificial intelligence products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 500 locations, enabling over 10,000 providers to transform care delivery and work as one. Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform (DAP) TM has been successfully implemented for several institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Mercy ACO, Orlando Health, Catholic Health Initiatives, StratiFi Health, UniNet Healthcare Network, Catalyst Health Network, Hartford Healthcare, and Osler Health Network. Innovaccer is based in San Francisco and has 5 offices across the United States and Asia.

