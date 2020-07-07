Innovaccer Partners With RubiconMD to Facilitate Primary Care eConsults on Its FHIR®-Enabled Data Activation Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, announced its partnership with RubiconMD, a leading eConsult service that will enhance Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform and help its primary care physicians (PCPs) to connect with specialists at the point of care.

The referral process from primary care providers to specialists remains an inconsistent, often fragmented and delayed experience for both the primary care provider and the patient. It is estimated that over 40% of specialist visits are avoidable, around one-fourth of the patients lack coordinated access to specialty care and patients often experience long wait times for high-demand specialties.

The integration of RubiconMD's eConsult solution with Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform will provide Innovaccer clients with same-day insights from top specialists to reduce care gaps and wait time for patients. PCPs will be able to create eConsult requests within the platform and receive real-time notifications on the same platform when the specialist responds. This will expand the scope of practice for PCPs, increase care coordination and will also decrease low-value specialty visits. Additionally, this referral solution will empower PCPs to stay connected with their patients and specialists at every step of care through consistent follow-ups.

Physicians who use RubiconMD eConsult with its referral service platform have reported an increase in job satisfaction, and 80% of eConsults on the platform have resulted in improved care plans.

Together, RubiconMD and Innovaccer will address major pain points for healthcare professionals such as high referral leakage rate, unnecessary referrals, appointment non-adherence, and poor provider match. Combined with RubiconMD's eConsult feature and its referral management solution built on top of its Data Activation Platform, Innovaccer will drive significant healthcare savings with a total estimated annual savings of $3.5 million per 100,000 managed lives.

"RubiconMD's goal has always been to support primary care," Gil Addo, CEO & Co-founder of RubiconMD said. "Partnering with Innovaccer will advance this mission by increasing PCP access to eConsults and pairing with Innovaccer's platform will streamline any potential transitions in care and allow primary care clinicians to practice at the top of their licenses."

"When a patient misses out on receiving the right care, it is a failure of the healthcare system. The key to ensuring that every patient receives the right care at the right time is establishing better connectivity among primary care physicians and specialists across the nation," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO of Innovaccer. "The partnership with RubiconMD will enable us to bridge that barrier among providers and include eConsults and smart referrals into our platform to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs."

About RubiconMD

Launched in 2013, RubiconMD advances its mission to democratize medical expertise by connecting primary care clinicians to top specialists. Through its digital platform, RubiconMD enables the remote exchange of insights between clinicians that eliminates unnecessary referrals and services, reduces patient wait time and travel burdens, and allows primary care to practice at the top of their license. For more information, please visit www.rubiconmd.com.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more person-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 25,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR®-enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified more than 3.8 million patient records and generated more than $400M in savings.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

Press Contact:

Sachin Saxena

Innovaccer, Inc.

415-504-3851

Related Links

Innovaccer

RubiconMD

SOURCE Innovaccer Inc.

Related Links

http://innovaccer.com

