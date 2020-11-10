Innovaccer Partners With Surescripts to Power Its Data Activation Platform With the Most Comprehensive Medication Data

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, announced its partnership with Surescripts, the nation's leading health information network, to leverage the industry's most comprehensive medication data. This partnership will enable Innovaccer to enhance its medication adherence powered by its FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform.

Innovaccer Inc.

The integration of Surescripts with Innovaccer's data platform will strengthen their ability to identify and triage at-risk patient populations and drive better care coordination. With access to integrated data on 314 million patients through Surescripts' nationwide health information network, the company will enhance its analytics and care management capabilities.

The partnership will enable Innovaccer to leverage Surescripts Medication History for Populations to confidently pinpoint and close care gaps in the patient data that is refreshed daily. Additionally, it will empower them to highlight cases of medication non-adherence and potential abuse. This capability will allow Innovaccer's provider clients to measure medication metrics for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reimbursement and avoid penalties.

Together, Surescripts and Innovaccer will address the major pain points with medication adherence among the patients and healthcare organizations. With the insights provided by Surescripts medication data, Innovaccer will assist physicians and care teams in driving better care management by creating personalized care plans. Integrating this information on the data platform, users can obtain the whole view of the patient in a single click.

"With access to medication information for specific patient populations, providers in value-based care arrangements can help manage cost-effective care and optimize clinical interventions for patients at risk of medication non-adherence," explained Ryan Hess, Vice President of Innovation at Surescripts. "Our nationwide network delivers a more complete and accurate electronic picture of patients' medication history for better informed, more efficient and safer care decisions."

"Ensuring medication adherence has always been a challenge for healthcare providers and care teams. In a scenario when chronically-ill patients account for most of the prescriptions, medication information becomes critical to managing at-risk patient populations," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO of Innovaccer. "With our partnership with Surescripts, we aim to revolutionize the field of patient risk and medication management."

About Surescripts

Our purpose is to serve the nation with the single most trusted and capable health information network, built to increase patient safety, lower costs, and ensure quality care. Since 2001, Surescripts has led the movement to turn data into actionable intelligence and convened the Surescripts Network Alliance® to enhance prescribing, inform care decisions, and advance the healthcare industry.

Visit us at surescripts.com and follow us at twitter.com/surescripts.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more person-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified records for more than 24 million members and generated more than $600M in savings.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

