Innovaccer Receives the Highest Grade 'A' in Overall PHM Performance in KLAS's Population Health Data Acquisition & Analysis 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company, announced today that it has received a grade "A" in overall PHM Performance in KLAS's Population Health Data Acquisition & Analysis 2020 report. The report tracks vendor performances in two key functionalities, namely Data Acquisition and Data Analysis, which KLAS refers to as "foundational pillars" for Population Health Management. The latest ratings reflect vendors' ability to effectively deliver enhanced end-user experience and engage patients in the care continuum.

KLAS' latest assessment captures data points collected over a period of 12 months, coming in via multiple feedback sessions and in-depth interviews, factoring in commentaries received from various executives and healthcare leaders directly involved in managing and taking delivery of population health management tools.

Over the years, Innovaccer has emphasized the criticality of making powerful yet highly user-friendly systems, thus reducing the turnaround time in providing accurate and actionable insights for population health management. "In healthcare, many can build complex technology stacks, few can understand the real challenge they are solving, and fewer still are able to curate impactful solutions. We have always considered [it] our responsibility to make technology speak the language of care providers," commented Kanav Hasija, Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer at Innovaccer. "We stand behind our customer champions in their endeavors, and our products are wired to address their dynamic needs in the moment of care, even if that means writing down another thousand lines of codes," he added.

The study highlights that having strong data mapping capabilities goes a long way in winning physicians' confidence in the data leading to better decision making. Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform has been positioned among the top two solutions in executing this successfully and received an "A*" as the overall Data acquisition grade.

The report finds Innovaccer as a "High overall performer in data acquisition, especially for pulling in multiple types of data (community, clinical, claims, etc.). A highly customized approach helps ensure data is well-curated and appropriately mapped."

Highest Quality Data Mapping Complemented With Innovaccer's Tremendous Focus On Making "Customer Superheroes"

Customer centricity has emerged as one of the key pillars for Innovaccer, with its clients recognizing Innovaccer's ability "to provide clinicians with data they are confident to act on." Innovaccer attributes this rating to its customers and their endless efforts to drive healthcare's digital transformation. As an integral part of their "helping healthcare care as one" mission, Innovaccer partners with its customers to digitally enable them to achieve clinical and operational efficiency through advanced analytics and security, seamless data connectivity, and virtual patient engagement, to name a few.

"We are probably one of the vendor's thought partners. We have regular executive joint-offering committees and talk about how we feel things should be prioritized in the vendor's work. I feel like an active participant in what is being designed. We are deeply embedded in the relationship that we have with the vendor, and we feel that we are collaborating a lot. Some organizations don't get as much attention from their vendors. But I feel like we have structured our relationship to feel like we are collaboratively successful. We have set up our governance that way, and there is high trust," one of the customers commented about the services and support offered by Innovaccer.

Stellar Reporting Capabilities With Easy To Use, Custom-Built Dashboards

While responding to questions focused on dashboarding reporting expertise, the customers praised Innovaccer's flexibility for "providing easy-to-use dashboards customized to end-users' specific workflows, enabling them to act on the insights provided, whether at the point of care or within an administrative workflow." Innovaccer has also been "noted for implementations that emphasize data accuracy and strong interfaces."

Talking about prioritized worklists, Innovacer has been touted as one of the "leaders in the area" for its customized dashboards to suit end-users' needs, allowing them to prioritize workflows seamlessly.

"The prioritized workflow is a pretty cool feature. We have been able to do a lot of customizations for our end users, and we can make changes pretty quickly. We brought up a pretty major change recently; Innovaccer told us that they could have it done in a few days. They have been really slick about things that need changes on the worklist. I have been very happy with that," commented another Innovaccer customer.

Innovaccer Has Emerged As A Winner Across Various Categories

Innovaccer is revered with a grade "A" for its performance in the overall Population Health Management (PHM) category as well as for PHM guidance and expertise, making it one of the top three fully-rated vendors in this group.

"[Innovaccer's] product development makes them one of the few vendors to keep pace with customers' varied integration and technology demands and leads to them being chosen in a high percentage of the purchase decisions in which they are considered," the report said.

Highlighting Innovaccer's technology prowess, one of the customers acknowledged, "Our CNO said now is the first time that there has been a tool deployed that has saved the clinicians time and has provided something that is functional across all aspects of their work."

"Innovaccer is driven by a culture of 'making customers superheroes,' 'empathy,' and 'transparency,' and constantly strives to further the cause of thousands of care team members we work with on a daily basis," said Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Innovaccer. "Our ambition to create a connected care framework has been the driving force behind constant improvements in our offerings and has reaped accolades from our customer base," he concluded.

"Innovaccer hears all of their customers and uses their customers' insights to make their product better. My experience with the vendor has been such that if I come to the table with an ingenious idea that any customer is going to appreciate, then Innovaccer is willing to build that thing for free," said one of our customers quoted in the report.

Abhinav Shashank, Co-founder and CEO at Innovaccer, remarked, "We're grateful to our customers for trusting Innovaccer as their partners throughout this journey, and it has been so rewarding to grow with them." He further added, "We're thankful to our customers for the rankings; with the customer validations pouring in from all directions, this is very encouraging for us. We truly believe in having superhero customers and this report by KLAS is a testament to that."

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more member-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S., across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified records for more than 24 million members and generated more than $600M in savings.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

