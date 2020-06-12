Innovaccer Releases Research Insights to Help Healthcare Organizations Battle the COVID-19 Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company releases its research-based report, titled "What COVID-19 Means to American Healthcare: Trends, Impacts, Predictions, and the Road Ahead." The report reviews the shortcomings that COVID-19 uncovered in the American healthcare system and predicts near-term utilization projections for healthcare resources. Authored by Paul Grundy, MD, MPH, FACOEM, FACPM, the Founding President of the Primary Care Collaborative (PCC), the report explores the usage of virtual care and telemedicine IT solutions that emerged during this unprecedented outbreak.

With the spread of COVID-19 across the nation, it became essential for healthcare organizations to implement new protocols and operate within a critical time frame of information exchange. The report identifies the healthcare policy modifications made in response to COVID-19 and highlights a spectrum of virtual care solutions and their impact on managing patient-centered care during the pandemic.

To assist healthcare organizations with accurate projections of the need for beds, ventilators and other resources, Innovaccer leveraged advanced regression framework models to analyze the COVID-19 data and predict the future trend of resource utilization for healthcare organizations. The report highlights the approach and predicts that approximately 15,178 hospital beds, 4,688 ICU beds and 4,145 ventilators would be needed by the end of June.

The report provides a comprehensive view of the healthcare landscape in the post-pandemic era including insights from over 1,000 healthcare executives. The surveys represent key findings on the preparedness of providers and strategies for post-pandemic times.

Based on the respondents' insights, key findings identify that:

57% of healthcare organizations are using technology to triage high-risk patients

Approximately 90% of hospitals are using telehealth to meet their patients virtually

A majority of hospitals are using standalone telemedicine solutions as compared to telemedicine that is part of the EHR

45% of healthcare organizations are leveraging technology solutions to automate their outreach efforts.

"The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we look at our healthcare system. The ideas and strategies that were groundbreaking before are not very suitable to deal with the current situation," says Paul Grundy, MD, Chief Transformation Officer at Innovaccer and the author of the research report. "With this research report, we hope to provide a holistic view of the situation for providers and to help them make informed decisions. The report has insights on and suggested ways to deal with the existing challenges including potential strategies that organizations can adopt to fight the pandemic together."

"The COVID-19 pandemic has posed serious challenges to the current healthcare infrastructure. When every healthcare professional is working day and night to battle this crisis, it is our responsibility to empower them with the best possible data and insights," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO of Innovaccer. "With this research report, we shed light on the critical elements of care delivery during the pandemic and assist providers and healthcare organizations with actionable insights and tools to help them care as one."

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more person-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 25,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR®-enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified more than 3.8 million patient records and generated more than $400M in savings.

