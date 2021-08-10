Innovaccer Unveils the Innovation Accelerator Program at #HIMSS21

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Innovaccer Inc. launched the Innovation Accelerator program, an exciting new partner and marketplace ecosystem aimed at helping digital health innovators rapidly create breakthrough clinical, financial, and operational solutions through the power of the Innovaccer Health Cloud. The announcement took place at the 2021 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, booth 2443.

The Innovation Accelerator program empowers partners and digital health innovators to create truly interoperable solutions and enhancements that leverage the Innovaccer Health Cloud's unparalleled ability to swiftly collect, connect, and activate healthcare data from virtually any source—including more than 100 EHRs, HIEs, payers, pharmacies, labs, and partners.

"Our data model is unique because it's fundamentally organized around the whole patient," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "The unified patient record—a single source of clinical and financial truth—is at the center of the Innovaccer Health Cloud's ecosystem. And that's what makes this program distinctive. We're bringing the industry together around a common vision and mission to help healthcare care as one."

Program partners gain access to the Innovaccer Health Cloud's managed infrastructure; developer-ready platform compliant with the latest FHIR standard; more than 150 plug-and-play integrations and 800 analytical models; reusable analytical, clinical, and business workflows; 200 turnkey connectors; 30 FHIR APIs; 3,000 healthcare data points; and 400 search parameters. Partners will also benefit from the Innovaccer Health Cloud's enterprise-grade security, including HITRUST certification; SOC 2 Type 2 certification, ENAC P&S accreditation, NIST CSF and HIPAA compliance; and PHI/PII security, including ACL and security-specific attribution for access control.

"Providing more solutions customers need faster is always of interest in our work," said Kristi Kempe, VP of Partnership at Aunt Bertha. "We're enthusiastic about the partnership opportunities the Innovation Accelerator program opens up for us and other leading digital health innovators, to speed up time to value by building and integrating intelligent, scalable, interoperable healthcare solutions that ultimately meet the needs of those seeking help."

In addition to rapidly building interoperable solutions, partners can spark new business opportunities through the Innovaccer Health Cloud's Marketplace. Their solutions will be promoted and available to Innovaccer's customer base of more than 37,000 health systems. Partners also get guidance from Innovaccer's healthcare IT experts—including David Nace, M.D., David Nash, M.D., Paul Grundy, M.D.—as well as commercial support to help them take advantage of the immense market opportunities made possible by the Innovaccer Health Cloud.

The result: Partners can quickly build or evolve new solutions that give payers, providers, and life sciences organizations a "single source of truth" that promotes whole-person care. This unified patient record, unique to and activated by the Innovaccer Health Cloud, consolidates all of a person's healthcare data from sources previously scattered across myriad healthcare IT systems.

Fourteen industry innovators have already partnered with us to take advantage of the Innovaccer Health Cloud:

Acclivity Health Solutions is a trusted healthcare technology company with a mission to improve access to appropriate health care for patients with advanced illnesses.



Aunt Bertha is the leading referral platform for social services in America, serving the biggest cities and smallest towns. It connects people seeking help and the verified social care providers that serve them, with dignity and ease.



b.well Connected Health is a healthcare technology company providing platform services comprising five core capabilities that work together to enable health systems, payers, and employers with a configurable and personalized digital health experience for their populations.



CareSignal Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring™ is a scalable, evidence-based remote monitoring solution that improves payer and provider performance in value-based care by engaging and identifying rising-risk patients.



DocSpera is a HIPAA-compliant leading software platform for surgeons and surgical staff, DocSpera's platform is used by thousands of surgeons and care teams across many leading institutions to coordinate and manage pre-and post-operative patient care and drive better efficiency and outcome.



Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, technology, and services, is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help people make better health decisions.



Jvion, a leader in clinical artificial intelligence, enables providers, payers and other healthcare entities to identify and prevent avoidable patient harm, utilization and costs.



Nixxi, based in Phoenix, AZ , is a women's health company with a mission to improve pregnancies and pregnancy outcomes.



, is a women's health company with a mission to improve pregnancies and pregnancy outcomes. PatientPing is an innovative care collaboration platform that reduces the cost of healthcare and improves patient outcomes by seamlessly connecting providers to coordinate patient care.



PeerWell is a musculoskeletal recovery platform that has helped thousands of patients prepare for surgery or avoid it altogether. By activating the patient, PeerWell lowers risk, speeds up recovery, and improves return-to-work times.



Perception Health is a healthcare analytics and data modeling company that identifies the provider relationships that drive revenue, cost and quality within care networks and predicts future disease diagnosis for patients.



RubiconMD advances its mission to democratize medical expertise by connecting primary care clinicians to top specialists. Through its digital platform, RubiconMD enables the remote exchange of insights between clinicians that eliminates unnecessary referrals and services, reduces patient wait time and travel burdens and allows primary care to practice at the top of their license.



Suki is the leader in voice technology for healthcare, providing AI-powered voice solutions for clinicians and administrators.



Wysa is a global leader in AI-driven mental health support, available both to individuals and through employer benefits programs.

"We are passionate about innovating and enhancing the processes that will lead to improved health and economic vitality in our communities," said Alisha Fehrenbacher, FACHE, CEO of Elevate Health and OnePierce Community Resiliency Fund. "Partnering with Innovaccer is part of our broader effort to engage with the relevant technology providers to advance our collaborative whole-person health model and bridge gaps in health equity. The Innovaccer Health Cloud plays a central role in how we support our provider network as it delivers coordinated care for the residents of Pierce County and the measurement of health outcomes in our region."

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management, and is No. 1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book.

