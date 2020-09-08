Innovaccer's Cloud-Based CMS Compliance Solution Enables Payer Interoperability and Patient Data Access

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, conducted a survey during a webinar with payer organizations to assess their readiness to comply with the Interoperability and Patient Access final rule issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Despite the shift in compliance deadlines due to the pandemic, payers have already begun plans to meet regulatory mandates and achieve true interoperability. Innovaccer's CMS Compliance Solution allows payers to benefit from interoperability sooner and reap an early adoption advantage. The cloud-agnostic solution is compatible with Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) and delivers rapid speed to value.

The CMS envisions barrier-free data exchange across the healthcare value chain with the implementation of the interoperability mandates. As a part of the rule, regulated payers must implement Patient Access and Provider Directory APIs (HL7 FHIR Release 4.0.1), which can be used by third-party programmers to create applications for providing health information to its members. However, according to the webinar survey, close to 60 percent of payers have concerns about integrating the underlying data sources. With Innovaccer's data processing experience and its partners' scalable computing capabilities, payer organizations can ingest data from multiple systems and access aggregated, organized, and analyzed data.

Member authentication, consent management, and third-party app certification also surfaced as significant factors to consider while ensuring compliance. In addition to offering these capabilities, Innovaccer's CMS Compliance Solution provides end-to-end assistance to both payers and members.

The HIPAA-compliant CMS Compliance Solution puts privacy and security concerns to rest by ensuring enterprise-grade security while furnishing data to other healthcare participants. It fulfills all compliance requirements related to network security, authentication and authorization, Administration for Community Living (ACL), and others.

"For years, inaccessible siloed data has contributed to redundancies and unnecessary testing, leading to increasing inefficiency and cost. These effects are preventable. Healthcare should be better connected and able to share data that supports patient-centered care as well as cost-effective and efficient workflows," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "We encourage data liquidity and the innovation necessary for payers to provide patients and their healthcare providers secure access to health information along with new technologies to promote greater choice in every level of care and treatment."

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more person-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified records for more than 24 million members and generated more than $600M in savings.

