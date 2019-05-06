Innovapptive Reveals New Brand Identity with Redesigned Logo and Website

HOUSTON, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovapptive, a leading connected workforce platform for asset-intensive industries, announced today the launch of its new corporate brand identity, redesigned logo, and website. These changes come at a time when the company is evolving its service offerings and expanding its global reach.

The debut of Innovapptive's new website and the new branding is a concerted step forward for the company in delivering to its customers the best experience possible, while also providing an interactive view into the full breadth of Innovapptive's Connected Workforce Platform™.

"In the last few years, Innovapptive has successfully expanded its global footprint and grown its Connected Workforce Platform offering. With our recent investment of $16.3 million led by Tiger Global Management, Innovapptive is poised to achieve further growth and recruit high caliber individuals," said Sundeep Ravande, Innovapptive's CEO and Co-founder. "Our new website and brand identity better reflects our market-leading position and demonstrates the comprehensive portfolio of solutions we bring to our clients across the globe."

Designed to work effortlessly across digital and physical channels, the new logo evokes a feeling of inspiration and growth and the representation of hands signify support, commitment and value. The emphasis on the check mark signifies Innovapptive's ability to deliver as the right business partner.

The newly redesigned website features easy-to-navigate pages and updated, simplified messaging. The visual design was developed to showcase the breadth of Innovapptive's more platform-centric industry-leading product collection, highlighting the brand's diverse array of maintenance and field service, inspections, inventory management, asset tracking, approvals, and analytics & dashboard options.

"While our name remains the same, our logo and website have changed to better represent who Innovapptive is and what we bring to the market and for our clients," commented Sri Karthik, SVP of Business Development and Value Engineering at Innovapptive. "Our new identity is innovative, modern and functional – words we would use to describe not only our image but also the solutions we provide to companies and our clients who are looking to transform their industrial workers' digital experience."

Innovapptive will debut its new brand as a Diamond-level sponsor in booth number 1926 at the SAP SAPPHIRE NOW conference May 7-9, 2019 in Orlando, FL.

About Innovapptive

Innovapptive is a global leader for industrial connected worker solutions with a purpose to help improve people's lives with the next generation Connected Workforce Platform™. The platform digitally connects the entire industrial workforce, executives and back office to minimize plant outages and improve operational excellence. By engineering a platform that fuels innovation and collaboration, Innovapptive is transforming the experience of the industrial worker to increase revenues and margins for its customers. Innovapptive is headquartered in Houston, Texas with offices in Australia, Netherlands, and India. Learn more at www.innovapptive.com

Media Contact:

Rich Witmer

rich.witmer@innovapptive.com

(713) 275-1804

SOURCE Innovapptive Inc.

