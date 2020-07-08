Innovapptive to Show How a Connected Warehouse Worker Platform Increases Inventory Accuracy, Raises Front-Line Productivity

HOUSTON, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovapptive CEO and co-founder Sundeep Ravande and Supply Chain Evangelist Richard Sandall will demonstrate how the company's Connected Warehouse Worker Platform and iOS devices help improve customer service and cut inventory costs. This free, hour-long webinar is slated for July 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. CDT. Register by clicking here .

Webinar attendees will gain insight into:

Tackling Margin Pressures: Learn how a connected warehouse worker becomes highly productive and overcomes linear, tedious and labor-intensive warehouse operations.

Learn how a connected warehouse worker drives speed and accuracy of inventory movement - both in a physical and digital world to optimize inventory levels and reduce inventory carrying costs. Digital Transformation: Using no-code/low-code, pre-packaged configurable applications, mobile devices, barcode scanners, smart glasses, smart watches and drones to improve inventory accuracy and boost productivity.

"A Connected Warehouse Worker Platform is no longer a 'nice-to-have,'" said Ravande. "It's a must-have in the COVID-19 era. Such a platform enables front-line workers to get more done, in less time, at a lower cost, while practicing social distancing health and safety protocols. Mobile technology will make your workers and your organization more agile, efficient and competitive."

Ravande and Sandall will demonstrate Innovapptive's platform using Apple iOS devices connected to SAP. They'll simulate use cases found in industrial and manufacturing warehouses. Attendees will see the platform's ease of use, flexibility and configurability.

About Innovapptive

Innovapptive – a digital transformation pioneer – offers the only Connected Worker Platform that digitizes the last mile of your front-line workers into SAP and IBM. Innovapptive is a global leader for industrial connected worker solutions and its platform digitizes and integrates SAP, IBM Maximo and GIS operational data with work instructions, SOPs and checklists. The platform connects the entire industrial workforce, machines, workflows, executives and back office to minimize plant outages and maximize margins. Innovapptive is transforming the experience of the industrial worker to turn downtime into revenues, risks into safety, and inefficiencies into growth. Innovapptive is headquartered in Houston, TX, with offices in Australia, Netherlands and India. Learn more at www.innovapptive.com.

