Innovation and Leadership Secure Two Finalist Places for FICO in Women in Credit Awards 2021

LONDON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global analytics leader FICO has, for a second consecutive year, seen members of its EMEA team recognised for outstanding efforts as finalists in the Women in Credit Awards sponsored by Credit Strategy.

Michelle Beetar , Vice President and Managing Director for Africa at FICO has been shortlisted for Team Leader of the Year

has been shortlisted for Team Leader of the Year Cecilia Fernandez de Cordoba , Senior Director DevOps at FICO in Germany has been shortlisted as Innovator of the Year

More information: https://www.creditstrategy.co.uk/women-in-credit-awards/2021shorlist-wic

Michelle Beetar transitioned her sales team in the depths of a pandemic from a group of individual contributors to a strong team dynamic. Despite the challenges posed working in lockdown, her leadership has seen the regularly measured team engagement gain steady traction to leading levels. Her team's efforts and customer-centric approach led the South Africa organisation to its most successful year since FICO entered the region in a direct capacity.

Cecilia Fernandez de Cordoba led the charge for FICO's software engineering excellence, driving The FICO Developer Experience (DevEx) initiative that increases the speed of software development whilst improving the quality control. This initiative is critical to merging FICO's development and operations organizations and accelerating time to market of software innovations.

The Women in Credit Awards, now in the fourth year, is the only programme within the UK credit market that champions the role of women across the entire credit and financial services sector, celebrating and encouraging diversity to have a wider impact on the industry. Winners will be announced on September 30.

"We are proud to have the outstanding work of our leaders recognised, yet again, by the Women in Credit Awards," said Steve Hadaway, vice president and general manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at FICO. "Michelle and Cecilia are not only moving our business forward, but they are bringing a whole new approach to analytically powered decisions to our clients across the region."

FICO has many programs that support and promote women in its workforce, including the [email protected] Employee Resource Group, designed to enable structured information/experience sharing, education, and professional networking. Last year, [email protected] produced an award-winning video on the importance of diversity in analytics.

