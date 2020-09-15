Innovation Care Partners announces earned revenue in Medicare Shared Savings Program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation Care Partners (ICP), an affiliate of HonorHealth, is pleased to announce that for the sixth year in a row, the Innovation Care Partners Medicare Shared Savings Program, formerly Scottsdale Health Partners MSSP, has earned a shared savings payment from Medicare for its outstanding quality and efficiency in 2019.

2019 ICP MSSP Performance Shared Savings Quality Performance $24,437,176 99.5%

Other notable accomplishments include:

The ICP MSSP has earned over $106,000,000 in total savings since inception.

in total savings since inception. The 2019 Quality performance is the best to date for ICP

ICP MSSP received the largest shared savings determination in Arizona for 2019

for 2019 ICP MSSP was the first Arizona MSSP to achieve shared savings in 2014.

The program has seen a continuous growth in patient volume. Currently, the program has over 56,000 covered lives.

Innovation Care Partners, a clinically integrated network and accountable care organization, includes more than 2,000 physicians, over 450 physician offices, plus HonorHealth's five hospitals, clinics and outpatient facilities. The main goal as a physician-led clinical integration network and accountable care organization is to coordinate care, which then reduces cost to the entire healthcare system. To date, Innovation Care Partners has saved over $106 million in healthcare costs. "Supported by analytics and advanced technology, Innovation Care Partners focuses on our patients needs under the direction of physician leadership. This has served us well since 2012," said Savas Petrides, MD, CEO, Innovation Care Partners.

Innovation Care Partners currently manages more than 160,000 patients through ten different insurance contracts including Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, Commercial insurance, and HonorHealth's employee health plan.

SOURCE Innovation Care Partners