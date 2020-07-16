Innovation Design Group Adds Senior Vice President of Strategy to Team

TOPEKA, Kan., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Danette L. Kennedy, JD, has joined Innovation Design Group, as its Senior Vice President of Strategy. Innovation Design Group is a Topeka-based financial services firm that collaborates with insurance carriers, investment banks, and distribution partners to create indexed linked insurance products, including fixed index annuities (FIA).

Kennedy is a 24-year financial services veteran with a well-rounded background leading teams in sales training, product ideation, strategic sales initiatives, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and legal for top-tier insurance carriers. She has an undergraduate degree from Texas Christian University, holds a law degree from Drake University School of Law, and maintains her Iowa legal license.

At Innovation Design Group, Kennedy will work with executive team members to create strategic opportunities for product development, cultivate new index market opportunities to drive innovation, and strategize with index and distribution partners to maximize their portfolio opportunities.

"We are thrilled to add Danette's skillset to the executive team at IDG," said Founder and CEO Jordan Canfield. "She knows the indexed insurance product business inside and out and has a deep understanding of distribution, product design, compliance, and regulation. She's already having an impact on our business with the successful launch of three new products in as many months. We wanted the best, and we got it," said Canfield.

Innovation Design Group was founded in 2009 by Canfield, whose business model brought together a unique partnership that has changed the landscape of the FIA marketplace and redefined how FIAs are built and distributed. Most recently, Innovation Design Group has partnered with Symetra on their new Prestige product and with Global Atlantic on their Choice Accumulation 11 Edge w/EAS, with both products experiencing a fast start.

About Innovation Design Group:

Founded in 2009 by Jordan Canfield, Innovation Design Group is an aggregator of services for the creation and distribution of exclusive and competitive fixed indexed annuity products. Using unique strategies tailored for each relationship, IDG collaborates with carrier and distribution partners to identify their individual goals. IDG then works with their actuarial support team and investment bank partners to build the custom product and distribution strategies that help implement for their partner's mutual success.

