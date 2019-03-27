Innovation in Customers' Hands at New 7-Eleven® Lab Store

7-Eleven, Inc. celebrated the grand opening of its new lab store in Dallas – and the only one in the U.S. – March 22 . The store is located at the Sylvan | Thirty retail and restaurant development on Sylvan Avenue, north of Interstate 30.

This location is less than two miles from the original Southland Ice House in Oak Cliff where 7-Eleven pioneered the convenience retailing concept more than 90 years ago.

"Convenience retailing is light years away from the days of bread and milk being sold from ice docks in 1927, and the industry is changing at a faster rate than ever before," said Chris Tanco, 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief operating officer. "7-Eleven stays at the forefront by pushing the boundaries and being unafraid to try new things. This new lab store will serve as a place to test, learn and iterate new platforms and products to see what really resonates with customers and how we can use those learnings to influence future store designs."

The lab store is also the first 7-Eleven location to incorporate the Laredo Taco Company® taqueria, and the first Laredo Taco Company location in Dallas. 7-Eleven acquired the taqueria along with Stripes® convenience stores in South Texas as part of the 1,000-store acquisition from Sunoco in 2018.

Laredo Taco Company is famous in South Texas for its handmade tortillas made from scratch in stores every day as well as its popular salsa bar with on-site, daily prepared salsas, guacamole and pico de gallo. Tacos, quesadillas and plate meals include specialties not always seen in quick-serve Tex-Mex restaurants such as carne guisada, barbacoa, picadillo bistec, carnitas and breakfast tacos made with hand-cracked eggs.

Some of the other innovative ideas customers will see at the new 7-Eleven lab store include:

Made-to-order coffee drinks, cold-pressed juices, smoothies and agua frescas that give customers the option to customize their drinks in a full-service beverage format. Additionally, it carries novelty beverages on tap such as nitro cold brew, kombucha and organic teas.

"The Cellar," an alcove dedicated to an expanded selection of wines and craft beers, with a nearby growler station that features a rotating selection of local craft beer, cider and ales on tap. At the growler station, customers can enjoy a draft of their favorite beverage with their meal onsite or fill a growler to take home.

A cold treats bar with frozen yogurt, ice cream and multiple toppings

Cookies, croissants and more baked-in-store daily

Digital initiatives that enhance the shopping experience. Scan & Pay technology that allows customers to skip the checkout line and pay for their (non-age-restricted) purchases on their smartphones.

Indoor and patio restaurant-style seating in the Laredo Taco Company portion of the store as well as bar-seating across the front windows in the retail space.

Many of the new items in this 7-Eleven "innovation station" are limited-time offerings.

"A lot has changed in retail and continues to change rapidly, especially the shopping experience," Tanco said. "This lab store is customer-focused and will explore new ideas that weren't even on the retail radar a few months ago."

The new 7-Eleven lab store is also providing local jobs, and the company is looking for outgoing, customer-service-oriented employees for this innovative new retail-restaurant concept. To join the Sylvan | Thirty location as a sales or restaurant associate, interested people can apply online at: https://careers-7-eleven.icims.com. Under "Start your job search here," input 54716 for sales associate or 54817 for restaurant associate.

