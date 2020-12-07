Innovation Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing
Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view presentations
Dec 07, 2020, 08:35 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the Innovation Virtual lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW TO VIEW THE PRESENTATIONS: https://bit.ly/3qpRPhR
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.
Participating Companies:
Presentation
Ticker(s)
Keynote Presentation: Doing your Homework: Being Prepared for Investments in Small Cap Public Companies
Scott Powell, President & CEO of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
DHH S.p.A
AAC Clyde Space
(OTCQX: ACCMF | Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market: AAC)
Protech Home Medical Corp.
NexTech AR Solutions
Renavotio Inc.
Rhinomed Ltd.
Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp.
BIGG Digital Assets Inc.
White River Bancshares Company
Applied Graphene Materials PLC
FinCanna Capital Corp.
Cogstate Ltd.
dynaCERT Inc.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.
To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.
SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com