Innovation Is All Around with Polin Waterparks

Polin has believed strongly in the strength of innovation from its very first day. The company continues to take giant steps to promote innovation in its aim to implement feasible and sustainable new ideas with high added value. In doing so, Polin expects to shine a light on the future of the waterparks/theme parks industries and the field of recreation. Its latest developing in which to pursue this goal: launching an open innovation platform called INNOKIND . This platform will invite contributions from with a passion for innovation.

The INNOKIND open innovation platform — a first in the amusement and recreation industries — is open to everyone from industrial professionals to academicians, from students to park visitors, and from suppliers to investors. In other words, everyone who is interested in innovation is welcome to contribute. These innovative ideas can be submitted to the platform and will be awarded by Polin Waterparks after evaluation by a jury of professionals and academicians.

The primary goal of the INNOKIND Open Innovation Platform is to develop exemplary innovative projects for the industry. The platform will also: bring together creative ideas and projects; contribute to the collaboration between universities and industry by means of involving university students in the business world; and create a value-added economic benefit by way of the end result in products and services. Polin Waterparks invites everyone seeking innovation and wishing to realize their innovative ideas to submit them to the INNOKIND Open Innovation Platform. Together, we will shape the future.

For application and detailed info, please visit:

www.innokind.org

More on Polin Waterparks

Polin was founded in Istanbul in 1976 and has since grown into a leading company in the waterparks industry. Today Polin is a world leader in the design, production and installation of water parks and water-play attractions. Polin has completed 3,500 waterpark projects in 109 countries around the world and is the biggest waterslide supplier in Eurasia. Working with a wide variety of clients has helped Polin reach several milestones including installing the first waterparks in many countries and many other award-winning rides at parks with world-renowned reputations.

For more info, visit www.polin.com.tr or contact Sohret Pakis at +90 262 656 64 67 or [email protected] .

