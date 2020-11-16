Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As our understanding of the nutritional needs of infants have grown, and as our ability to design and produce the best possible nutritional formula has developed, there is an opportunity to revolutionize the infant formula market. For decades, infant nutrition companies have worked to develop a formula that is as close as possible to human breast milk, which is incredibly complex and contains more than 200 unique sugars. Now with modern understanding of synthetic biology, innovative infant nutrition companies can disrupt the estimated $99 billion market with highly nutritious plant-based products. Innovative companies like Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF) (FSE:0YL) are disrupting a market that is currently being led by companies like Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC), as well as store brands like Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT).

Else Nutrition's Plant-Based Formula Disrupts the Infant Nutrition Market

Else Nutrition Holdings (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF) (FSE:0YL) has been possibly the most disruptive force in the infant nutrition market in recent years. The Israli-based company is focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. The company has launched their flagship product, an entirely plant-based, non-soy, non-dairy infant nutrition formula that replicates the nutritional profile of human breast milk. Else Nutrition's baby formula has been endorsed by leading US pediatricians and nutritionists.

In a market like infant nutrition, it can be difficult to make one product stand out from the rest. With its innovative plant-based soy free formula, Else has created a product that not only stands out from the crowd but also taps into the largest trend in the food market today. Since Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods popularized the plant-based foods market, a growing number of consumers have made efforts to reduce their consumption of animal products for both ethical and health reasons. Else Nutrition's baby formula allows these consumers to carry on these new buying habits when shopping for their infants.

Else Nutrition launched its products in the United States in August, completing its second production run in October and commencing a third, larger production run in November in order to keep up with demand. The company's products are available online via Amazon now and have been listed in five US retail chains, including one of the country's largest natural food retail chains, for release in Q4.

"We are encouraged by the early response to our long awaited product launch, and equally pleased to have to ramp up our inventory as we continue to see strong demand for our novel, clean-label, plant-based Toddler Nutrition product," Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else, said in the company's October 29 release. "We are grateful for the very positive daily feedback from parents across North America, and look forward to bringing the product to store shelves soon. Additionally, a consistent, high quality and scalable manufacturing process is a critical pillar of our business – we are pleased to have successfully completed two commercial scale runs and look forward to exponentially scaling the next one."

Legacy Players in the Infant Nutrition Market

The largest infant nutrition company to be listed on a US exchange is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), makers of Similac baby formula. Abbott, along with other major baby formula manufacturers, has been working to disrupt the infant nutrition market by attempting to bioengineer ingredients that better replicate the nutritional profile of human breast milk.

Some of the largest retail chains in the world sell baby formula under in-house store brands. These brands, like Walmart Inc's (NYSE:WMT) Parent's Choice and Target Corporation's (NYSE: TGT) Up & Up brands look to differentiate themselves from the rest of the infant nutrition market by undercutting price points rather than disrupting the market like Else Nutrition.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) has entered the infant nutrition market through its Heinz By Nature brand. The product line does not at this time have a baby formula on the market but it offers a variety of products designed for infants ranging from under six months old to over 12 months. Kraft distinguishes its products with a plant-based, all-natural appeal.

The baby formula market has not advanced much in recent years, but companies like Else Nutrition are looking to change that with innovative and disruptive new products.

For more information about Else Nutrition, click here.

DISCLAIMER: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. MSC owns and operates Streetsignals.com. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of Else Nutrition Holdings.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

[email protected]

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE Microsmallcap.com