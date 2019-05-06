Innovation Tour on Medical Design and Manufacturing; Medtec China 2019 Visitor Registration Initiated

Medtec China adheres to the purpose of promoting innovative development of the industry, and has expanded the range of products on show to encompass 21 exhibit categories and established new exhibition zones to bring together the world's leading suppliers of medical materials, medical manufacturing automation equipment and precision medical components. Further, new exhibition areas, including mold manufacturing and processing devices, life sciences, and in vitro diagnostics (IVD), will meet the needs of varied medical device manufacturers.

Quality exhibitors to appear with new technologies and exhibits

Many renowned brands such as Covestro, Zeus, Clariant, TANAKA, Nissei, Leedon, Maider, Dario Porta, Cincinnati Test Systems, Cicor, Indo-MIM, DuPont, and Gowin Mold, have declared their intent to attend the exhibition, to exhibit their latest world-leading products and technology solutions in 2019.

Mikron Automation is the leading partner for scalable and customized assembly systems - from the first idea to the highest performance solutions. The applied products include insulin pen injectors, DPI Diskus, auto injectors, diagnostic kits, lancing devices, IV catheters, silicon catheters, and suction tubes.

Solvay Specialty Polymers manufactures over 1,500 products across 35 brands of high-performance polymers - fluoropolymers, fluoroelastomers, fluorinated fluids, semi-aromatic polyamides, sulfone polymers, ultra-high-performance aromatic polymers, and high barrier polymers.

Dou Yee Technologies (DYT) continues to uphold its reputation by manufacturing high-quality, zero-defect MIM/CIM components consistently and promptly. DYT complies with industry best manufacturing standards and has been regarded as the leading components and powder injection molding company in South East Asia since 1996.

TA Instruments has a strong reputation as a thermal analysis, rheology, microcalorimetry, and mechanical analysis supplier worldwide.

Onsite conferences to gain insight into the industry and grasp development opportunities

The MDiT Forum and Regulation Summit 2019 focusing on Regulation, Quality and Technology will discuss the marketing authorization holder system (MAH), reform of the medical device clinical trial management system, regulation of medical devices upon launch on the market, FDA factory inspection, IIMD new materials, and 3D printing technology. In addition, there will be a series of free high-level conferences, which deliver essential contents. By using the international resource platform, and joining hands with the world's leading suppliers, Medtec will present innovative products and cutting-edge solutions, focusing on medical materials, plastic molding, medical design, electronics, packaging & sterilization, international regulations, and market analysis. The activities will gather 900+ industry experts, engineers, QA/QC practitioners, and managers, affording the audience a perfect opportunity for face-to-face exchange with them.

The 15th Medtec China will be held in September 2019. A grand opening ceremony and celebration will be therefore be convened. There will be a variety of events, covering business, social, procurement, technical exchange and market analysis, to meet the needs of the audience from different angles.

