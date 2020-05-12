Innovations and Developments for Wearables, Thermoelectric Generators, Holographic Displays, AI Chips, VLC, Micro-LEDs, and VCSELs

DUBLIN, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations in Wearables, Thermoelectric Generators, Holographic Displays, AI Chips, VLC, Micro-LEDs, and VCSELs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Microelectronics TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles advancements in wearables, holographic displays, AI chips, visible light communication, micro-LEDs, VCSEL, and neuromorphic platform.



The Microelectronics TechVision Opportunity Engine captures global electronics-related innovations and developments on a weekly basis. Developments are centred on electronics attributed by low power and cost, smaller size, better viewing, display and interface facilities, wireless connectivity, higher memory capacity, flexibility and wearables.



Research focus themes include small footprint lightweight devices (CNTs, graphene), smart monitoring and control (touch and haptics), energy efficiency (LEDs, OLEDs, power and thermal management, energy harvesting), and high speed and improved conductivity devices (SiC, GaN, GaAs).

Key Topics Covered:



Advancements in Wearables, Thermoelectric Generators, Holographic Displays, AI Chips, VLC, Micro-LEDs, and VCSELs

Thermoelectric Generator with Improved Efficiency can Power Wearables

Wearable Face Mask Enables Breathing of Purified Air

Sleep Wearable Helps Monitor Heart Rate, Sleep and Oxygen Levels

Wearable Headband Helps Calm a Racy Mind

Novel Holographic Display Technology for Healthcare

Gallium-based Electronic Platform for Wearables

Low-power Programmable Processors for Artificial Intelligence Applications

Novel Neuromorphic Platform for Edge Applications

Smart AR Glasses for Advanced Warehousing and Retail Applications

Nano-antenna for Visible Light Communication

Technology for Manufacturing Micro-LEDs on a Variety of Substrates

Multi-junction VCSEL for Higher Power Conversion Efficiency

Key Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/algg5w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

