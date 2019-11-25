Innovations in Deep Learning, Artificial Intelligence, IoT Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, and Unified Data Security, 2019 Report Featuring Blue Hexagon, Kudelski, Toka, Vdoo
Nov 25, 2019, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations in Deep Learning, Artificial Intelligence, IoT Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, and Unified Data Security" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Cyber Security TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides a snapshot on emerging cyber security solutions powered by artificial intelligence, deep learning, IoT, cloud and blockchain-based innovations that help companies protect from threats, data breaches, phishing attacks and defend against modern attacks residing within cloud, endpoints and various network layers.
Cyber Security TechVision Opportunity Engine's mission is to investigate new and emerging developments that aim to protect the network infrastructure and the resources operating in the network.
The TOE offers strategic insights that would help identify new business opportunities and enhance technology portfolio decisions by assessing new developments and product launches in: anti-spam, anti-virus, phishing, identity management, disaster recovery, firewalls, virtual private networks, end-point security, content filtering, Web application security, authentication and access control, intrusion prevention and detection systems, encryption algorithms, cryptographic techniques, and pattern recognition systems for network security.
Highlights of this service include technology roadmapping of network security technologies; IP portfolio analysis; information on funding and investment opportunities; evaluation of commercial opportunities from technology developments; technology assessment; analysis of technology accelerators and challenges and many more.
TechVision Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets.
These innovations have profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more.
Key Topics Covered
- Intelligent Video Security Solution to Protect Physical and Digital Environments
- Retail, Smart City, and Healthcare Sectors are the Early Adopters of Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems
- Future Video Surveillance Systems can Provide Intelligent Insights that Support End users to make Better Decisions
- Unified Endpoint Management Solution for Enterprise IT Security Teams
- Unified Endpoint Management Platform Provides Security and Control over all Business Endpoints
- Proliferation of Connected Devices is Driving the acceleration of Endpoint Security Solutions
- Cato Networks is Helping Companies Bring Efficiency to Perimeter Security
- Software Defined Networking will Help Companies Manage Complex BYOD Enabled Networks
- Software Defined Networks and Firewall as a Service Can replace MPLS in the Future
- Toka is Utilizing Weak IoT Security Frameworks to Help Government Agencies in Espionage
- Toka Will Have to Grapple with International Defence Regulations to Help Governments in Conducting Espionage
- Toka's Solutions Will Arm Government With the Right Tools to Protect Citizens From Cyber Crime
- Browser management Solution for Endpoint Security
- Connected Devices offers Multiple Entry Points for Cyber Attacks
- Companies Should Leverage Emerging Technology Trends Such as AI, Blockchain, and Big Data to Ensure Cyber Security
- AI-based Drone Security Solution
- Adding AI Capabilities to Security Platforms will Strengthen Drone Service Offerings
- Fostering Strategic partnerships and developing collaborative Security Offering is Critical Success factor for Service Providers
- Unified Data Security Platform to Protect Enterprises from Insider Threats and Cyber Attacks
- Training and Creating Awareness in Employees can Reduce the Risk of Cyber Attacks
- Constantly Upgrading the Threat Platform with new Technologies helps IT teams to Mitigate the Risks
- Deep Learning-based Platform for Network Threat Protection
- Blue Hexagon's HexNet Deep Learning Architecture Prevent the Threats in Real Time
- Blue Hexagon's Deep Learning-based Architecture Replaces Traditional Signature and Sandbox Models
- IoT Security Platform to Secure IoT devices' Software and Hardware Components
- Kudelski IoT Security Platform Protects both Devices and Data
- Compliance Standards are Needed to Ensure that all IoT Devices Have a Security Layer
- Vdoo Provides Tailored Endpoint Security for IoT Devices
- IoT Security is One of the Biggest Pain Points in Enterprise Security
- Widespread IoT Adoption Would Make Companies More Vulnerable to Cyberattacks Without Efficient Security Infrastructure
- Communication Protocol is the Weaker Link in IoT Security Due to Interoperability Issues
- Blockchain Could Revolutionize IoT Communication and Contribute toward Securing Enterprise Networks
- Blockchain Technologies And Use Cases Will Go Through Multiple Stages of Testing Before Commercialization
- Malware Detection and Remediation in Real Time can Help Companies Avoid Significant Damage From Cybercrime
- Traditional Approaches of Sandboxing and Signature-based Analysis has Failed to Protect Companies
- Deep Learning-based Tools Will Be Able To Identify and Mitigate Threats Otherwise Missed By Traditional Solutions
- Blockchain-based IoT Security Solution for Industries
- Security is Expected to be One of the Key Pillars of Blockchain-based Applications
- Strategic Collaborations Will be Key for adoption of Blockchain-based Security Applications
- Blockchain-based Secure Platform for Business Ecosystem
- Investments in Blockchain-based Security Applications Set to Gain Momentum
- Adopting a Flexible Regulatory Approach is the Way forward Governments and Companies
- Voice Identity Platform for Secure Voice Interactions in IoT
- Voice enabled Technology Solution Set to Play Vital Role across the Industry Sectors
- Emerging Technologies Should be Adopted for Eliminating Voice Identity Frauds
Companies Mentioned
- Blue Hexagon
- Kudelski
- Toka
- Vdoo
