Innovations in Deep Learning, Artificial Intelligence, IoT Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, and Unified Data Security, 2019 Report Featuring Blue Hexagon, Kudelski, Toka, Vdoo

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations in Deep Learning, Artificial Intelligence, IoT Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, and Unified Data Security" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Cyber Security TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides a snapshot on emerging cyber security solutions powered by artificial intelligence, deep learning, IoT, cloud and blockchain-based innovations that help companies protect from threats, data breaches, phishing attacks and defend against modern attacks residing within cloud, endpoints and various network layers.



Cyber Security TechVision Opportunity Engine's mission is to investigate new and emerging developments that aim to protect the network infrastructure and the resources operating in the network.



The TOE offers strategic insights that would help identify new business opportunities and enhance technology portfolio decisions by assessing new developments and product launches in: anti-spam, anti-virus, phishing, identity management, disaster recovery, firewalls, virtual private networks, end-point security, content filtering, Web application security, authentication and access control, intrusion prevention and detection systems, encryption algorithms, cryptographic techniques, and pattern recognition systems for network security.



Highlights of this service include technology roadmapping of network security technologies; IP portfolio analysis; information on funding and investment opportunities; evaluation of commercial opportunities from technology developments; technology assessment; analysis of technology accelerators and challenges and many more.



TechVision Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets.



These innovations have profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more.



Key Topics Covered

Intelligent Video Security Solution to Protect Physical and Digital Environments

Retail, Smart City, and Healthcare Sectors are the Early Adopters of Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems

Future Video Surveillance Systems can Provide Intelligent Insights that Support End users to make Better Decisions

Unified Endpoint Management Solution for Enterprise IT Security Teams

Unified Endpoint Management Platform Provides Security and Control over all Business Endpoints

Proliferation of Connected Devices is Driving the acceleration of Endpoint Security Solutions

Cato Networks is Helping Companies Bring Efficiency to Perimeter Security

Software Defined Networking will Help Companies Manage Complex BYOD Enabled Networks

Software Defined Networks and Firewall as a Service Can replace MPLS in the Future

Toka is Utilizing Weak IoT Security Frameworks to Help Government Agencies in Espionage

Toka Will Have to Grapple with International Defence Regulations to Help Governments in Conducting Espionage

Toka's Solutions Will Arm Government With the Right Tools to Protect Citizens From Cyber Crime

Browser management Solution for Endpoint Security

Connected Devices offers Multiple Entry Points for Cyber Attacks

Companies Should Leverage Emerging Technology Trends Such as AI, Blockchain, and Big Data to Ensure Cyber Security

AI-based Drone Security Solution

Adding AI Capabilities to Security Platforms will Strengthen Drone Service Offerings

Fostering Strategic partnerships and developing collaborative Security Offering is Critical Success factor for Service Providers

Unified Data Security Platform to Protect Enterprises from Insider Threats and Cyber Attacks

Training and Creating Awareness in Employees can Reduce the Risk of Cyber Attacks

Constantly Upgrading the Threat Platform with new Technologies helps IT teams to Mitigate the Risks

Deep Learning-based Platform for Network Threat Protection

Blue Hexagon's HexNet Deep Learning Architecture Prevent the Threats in Real Time

Blue Hexagon's Deep Learning-based Architecture Replaces Traditional Signature and Sandbox Models

IoT Security Platform to Secure IoT devices' Software and Hardware Components

Kudelski IoT Security Platform Protects both Devices and Data

Compliance Standards are Needed to Ensure that all IoT Devices Have a Security Layer

Vdoo Provides Tailored Endpoint Security for IoT Devices

IoT Security is One of the Biggest Pain Points in Enterprise Security

Widespread IoT Adoption Would Make Companies More Vulnerable to Cyberattacks Without Efficient Security Infrastructure

Communication Protocol is the Weaker Link in IoT Security Due to Interoperability Issues

Blockchain Could Revolutionize IoT Communication and Contribute toward Securing Enterprise Networks

Blockchain Technologies And Use Cases Will Go Through Multiple Stages of Testing Before Commercialization

Malware Detection and Remediation in Real Time can Help Companies Avoid Significant Damage From Cybercrime

Traditional Approaches of Sandboxing and Signature-based Analysis has Failed to Protect Companies

Deep Learning-based Tools Will Be Able To Identify and Mitigate Threats Otherwise Missed By Traditional Solutions

Blockchain-based IoT Security Solution for Industries

Security is Expected to be One of the Key Pillars of Blockchain-based Applications

Strategic Collaborations Will be Key for adoption of Blockchain-based Security Applications

Blockchain-based Secure Platform for Business Ecosystem

Investments in Blockchain-based Security Applications Set to Gain Momentum

Adopting a Flexible Regulatory Approach is the Way forward Governments and Companies

Voice Identity Platform for Secure Voice Interactions in IoT

Voice enabled Technology Solution Set to Play Vital Role across the Industry Sectors

Emerging Technologies Should be Adopted for Eliminating Voice Identity Frauds

