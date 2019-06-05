Innovations in Noise Reduction 2019 - Novel Technologies will be Utilized to Mitigate the High Intense Noise at Source
Jun 05, 2019, 12:30 ET
The "Innovations in Noise Reduction" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research study has identified the utilization of futuristic processes and cost effective raw materials that will enable the mitigation of noise in industries, transportation, and residential and commercial buildings.
The rapid increase in the intensity and the number of sources involved in augmenting noise pollution combined with the increase in urbanization results in more people exposed to noise pollution globally. Noise pollution will therefore have a direct impact on human health and behavior. Increasing noise pollution will also have negative economic impacts and the proportion of people negatively impacted by noise pollution in terms of health and economy increases by 12-15% every year.
It is therefore necessary to utilize novel noise reduction technologies, which are cost-effective and also have a positive impact on human health and behavior. The novel technologies will be utilized so as to mitigate the high intense noise at source and they can be applied across different sectors including industrial, transport, and construction.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Research Scope
- Research Process and Methodology
- Key Findings
2. Overview of Noise Pollution
- Global Urbanization and Industrialization Play a Crucial Role in the Increasing Environmental Noise Levels
- Continuous Exposure to Excessive Noise Levels Can Lead to Chronic Heart Diseases
- Noise Arising from Vehicles & Transportation is the Largest Contributor to Environmental Noise Pollution
- Regulatory Measures are Vital to Drive the Research and Development of Noise Reduction Innovations
- Adequate Definition of the Noise is Crucial for Designing an Effective Noise Control Strategy
3. Industrial Noise Reduction
- Need for Noise Reduction in Industrial Corridors
- Drivers & Challenges Associated with Reduction of Industrial Noise Pollution
- Regulations Formulated by Governments Aid in Attenuating Noise from Industries
4. Innovations in Industrial Noise Reduction
- Quiet Fan Technology to Reduce Tonal Noise at Source in Industrial Corridors
- Utilization of Noise Cancellation Technologies to Generate Anti-noise for Loud Machineries in Industries
- Acoustic Panel Technology to Remove Noise from Heavy Machineries
- Active Noise Control Technology to Eliminate Vibration and Other Noise in Industrial Equipment
5. Vehicular Noise Reduction
- Impact of Automotive Noise Pollution on Human Health and Environment
- Drivers & Challenges Associated With Reduction of Automotive Noise Pollution
- Stringent Regulations on Maximum Permissible Noise Levels is Key to Reduce Automotive Noise Pollution
6. Innovations in Vehicular Noise Reduction
- Utilization of Tires with Low Rolling Resistance to Reduce Vehicular Noise Pollution
- Installation of Swirl Vanes to Reduce Noise Pollution in Supersonic Military jets
- Shroud-based Noise Cancellation Technologies to Enhance Sound Recording Capabilities of UAVs
- Customized Noise and Vibration Reduction Solutions to Enhance Driver Comfort
7. Residential Noise Reduction
- Type of Building and Time of Day Plays a Vital Role in the Impact of Noise Pollution in Residential Buildings
- Growing Dense Neighborhoods Around the Globe Will Necessitate the Need for Noise Reduction Measures to Improve Comfort
- Regulations are Primarily Focused on Specifying Prohibited Hours for the Use of Various Appliances in the Residential Area
8. Innovations in Residential Noise Reduction
- Effective Noise Reduction in Buildings Using Noise Cancellation That Can Work Even with the Windows Opened
- Easy-to-install Soundproofing Curtains that Blocks, Reflects and Captures Noise inside Buildings
- Sustainable Solution for Noise Reduction Along with Air Purification
9. Analysis and Insights
- Impact of Noise Reduction Technologies in Industrial Corridors & Vehicles
- Mapping of Noise Reduction Approaches to Various Sectors
- Regional Recommendations Based on Source of Noise Pollution
- Innovations are Focused on Reducing Noise at the Source of Generation
- Material Advances are Expected to Drive the Effectiveness of Noise Reduction Technologies
10. Key Contacts
