Innovations in Sensors for CUI and Structural Monitoring Applications

Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) is concerned with continuous monitoring of civil and industrial buildings or structures in order to improve human safety and decrease maintenance costs. The SHM scheme provides data about changes induced by aging products, environmental action, or accidental occurrences in a single portion or in the entire structure.

SHM systems are typically dedicated to tracking parameters such as moisture, temperature, acceleration, vibration, stress on traction, compressive stress, and degradation of construction components. The techniques used are non-invasive and require experienced professionals to deploy sensors at checkpoints.



The sensor data is combined with the mathematical models to determine the safety of the structure. The sensors are intelligent because they are not only able to assess the physical quantity of concern but also to elaborate on it and are willing to communicate data via the Internet in order to make choices or decisions. Each sensor is a smart device and the entire SHM is an Internet-of-Things (IoT) implementation.Key Questions Answered in the Technology and Innovation Report1. What is the significance of sensors for CUI & SHM applications ?2. What are the key enabling sensor technologies?3. What are the factors that influence technology development and adoption?4. Who are the key innovators driving developments?5. What are the opportunities based on patent trends?6. What are the future prospects of the technology?



