Innovative Adult Ecommerce Company Abyss Creations, Moving Headquarters to Las Vegas in August 2021

LAS VEGAS, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abyss Creations, creator of the high-end lifelike RealDoll sex dolls, and 2020 XBIZ award winner for "Sex Doll Brand of the Year," has announced plans to move its headquarters from San Marcos, CA to Las Vegas, NV. The move will take place in August of 2021, ending an incredibly successful period of growth in California.

The decision to relocate was set in motion by their exponential growth in the ecommerce business, and the overwhelming response to RealDollX, an AI driven robotic doll system that has been developed over the past several years. This led the company to investigate new ways to expand their manufacturing and corporate facilities.

Las Vegas was chosen as the destination for its well-known vibrant culture, combined with its unwavering acceptance of companies that operate "outside the norm", making the city a perfect fit for RealDoll.

"At RealDoll, we don't make toys; we spark experiences," says Matt McMullen, Abyss Creations Founder. "In the end, the massive interest in our line of products and plans for the company's future, combined with the entertainment and retail aspect of Las Vegas, opens new doors for the business and an opportunity too exciting to pass up."

Customers can still find all of their pleasure dolls, real girl dolls, RealDollX and other accessories, on the website as the ecommerce aspect of the business will remain unchanged. We look forward to continuing to serve our loyal customer base with innovative products and concepts that stretch the boundaries of the imagination.

About: Since 1996, Abyss Creations, a corporation within the consumer Arts & Entertainment industry, has led the way in creating the most striking, customized, and hyper realistic RealDoll sex dolls and toys. Through vigorous research and development, RealDoll continues to redefine what's possible through RealDollX, a groundbreaking AI-enabled companion, and the top-selling RealCock2 product. The dolls have appeared in more than 20 movies and television programs, with countless press and media publication features to their name.

SOURCE Abyss Creations