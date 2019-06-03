Innovative Battery Technology Powers New HOOVER® ONEPWR™ System of Cord-Free Cleaning Products

"TTI is a world leader in battery technology and cordless innovation, and we've leveraged this expertise to transform the floor care industry and how consumers clean," says Gary Scott, president of TTI Floor Care North America . "No other floor care brand provides the benefits of high-performance, cordless cleaning and complete battery compatibility in a system of products designed for cleaning the whole home."

The innovative ONEPWR battery can easily be swapped from product to product, giving consumers fade-free power across a variety of cleaning applications in and around the home. And because the ONEPWR battery is removable and rechargeable, consumers can swap a charged battery for extended runtimes and continuous cleaning – a much needed improvement over cordless products with integrated batteries that can leave consumers stranded in the middle of a cleaning task. In the HOOVER ONEPWR Cordless Cleaning System, every ONEPWR battery works with every ONEPWR product so consumers can build the cordless system that satisfies their specific cleaning needs.

HOOVER® ONEPWR™ Cordless Cleaning System

Two must-have home cleaning products lead the new the HOOVER ONEPWR System of cordless cleaning products: the HOOVER® ONEPWR™ FloorMate Jet™ and the HOOVER® ONEPWR™ Blade™ stick vacuum.

The FloorMate Jet™ is designed to powerfully vacuum and wash sealed hard floors in one easy step. A microfiber brush roll gently washes and scrubs the surface to loosen dirt while powerful suction picks up wet and dry messes. The SprayClean™ nozzle and trigger system allow consumers to control when and where the cleaning solution is used to tackle even the toughest messes in the home.

The Blade™ stick vacuum, the most powerful cord-free vacuum from HOOVER®, features dual cyclonic DustVault™ Technology that captures 99 percent of dust and fine particles with no loss of suction for continuous cleaning. The only cord-free stick vacuum with a completely removable bin to make emptying easy, the Blade stick vacuum also features DustTracker™ LED headlights that make it effortless to see dirt while cleaning. Fingertip electronic controls change brush speeds to help efficiently clean a variety of floor types.

Seven additional products in the HOOVER ONEPWR System allow consumers to expand their cleaning to additional applications in and around the home.

HOOVER ® ONEPWR™ Cordless Spotless GO™ spot cleaner handles unexpected accidents, spills and pet messes. It easily lifts and removes stains by combining strong suction, cleaning tools, and the power of HOOVER ® cleaning solutions. Dual tanks keep clean and dirty water separate.

spot cleaner handles unexpected accidents, spills and pet messes. It easily lifts and removes stains by combining strong suction, cleaning tools, and the power of HOOVER cleaning solutions. Dual tanks keep clean and dirty water separate. HOOVER ® ONEPWR™ Cordless Hand Vacuum provides quick cleaning support for easy pick-ups around the house and on-the-go. A built-in crevice tool and easy-empty extra-large dirt cup help tackle unexpected messes.

provides quick cleaning support for easy pick-ups around the house and on-the-go. A built-in crevice tool and easy-empty extra-large dirt cup help tackle unexpected messes. HOOVER ® ONEPWR™ Cordless Hard Surface Sweeper combines compact power and lightweight convenience for cleaning patios and walkways. With speeds up to 85 MPH and 185 CFM, clean-ups are fast and easy.

combines compact power and lightweight convenience for cleaning patios and walkways. With speeds up to 85 MPH and 185 CFM, clean-ups are fast and easy. HOOVER ® ONEPWR™ Cordless High-Performance Blowe r provides cord-free maximum performance with speeds up to 95 MPH and 270 CFM. Variable speed control, an ergonomically designed handle and heavy-duty turbo fan assure fast clean-ups for hard surfaces and yards.

r provides cord-free maximum performance with speeds up to 95 MPH and 270 CFM. Variable speed control, an ergonomically designed handle and heavy-duty turbo fan assure fast clean-ups for hard surfaces and yards. HOOVER ® ONEPWR™ Cordless Wet/Dry Utility Vacuum quickly cleans messes in the car, workshop and other areas. Lightweight and portable, the unit also converts to a directional blower with multi-purpose tools to handle a variety of projects.

quickly cleans messes in the car, workshop and other areas. Lightweight and portable, the unit also converts to a directional blower with multi-purpose tools to handle a variety of projects. HOOVER ® ONEPWR™ Cordless High-Capacity Wet/Dry Utility Vacuum combines extra powerful suction (up to 65 CPM) for indoor and outdoor use. Its extra-large capacity, no-tip wheel design, and set of multi-purpose tools can tackle any wet or dry mess.

combines extra powerful suction (up to 65 CPM) for indoor and outdoor use. Its extra-large capacity, no-tip wheel design, and set of multi-purpose tools can tackle any wet or dry mess. HOOVER® ONEPWR™ LED Task Light features an adjustable, rotating head to direct light up, down and all around to identify messes inside and outside the home.

HOOVER® ONEPWR™ cordless cleaning products are now available at www.Hoover.com and Amazon®, and will be available this summer online and in-store at Target®, Best Buy® and The Home Depot®. Products are available for purchase kitted with the ONEPWR battery and charger, sold separately for easy add-on and as combination kits for the best value.

About HOOVER®

For more than 100 years, HOOVER® has designed powerful, easy-to-use products that clean the entire home from floor to ceiling. The comprehensive line of products includes cordless stick vacuums, uprights, carpet cleaners, hard floor cleaners, and cleaning solutions. HOOVER® is a brand of TTI Floor Care North America, whose portfolio of leading brands also includes Oreck®, Dirt Devil® and HOOVER® Commercial. TTI Floor Care North America is a subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., which is a fast-growing world leader in power tools, accessories, hand tools, outdoor equipment, and floor care appliances. The company is accelerating and leading the transformation of these industries through cordless technology. For more information, visit www.hoover.com.

