Innovative Business Models Fuel the Global Shared Mobility Market, Finds Frost & Sullivan

"As economies gradually open up, mobility companies have demonstrated their agility and resilience to recover, with business innovation and technology taking center stage, whether through rethinking their business models or repurposing fleets to support frontline workers and healthcare institutions during the pandemic," said Geraldine Priya, Mobility Project Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "Consumer preference for single-occupancy modes, reduced fear of infection, and the increasing emphasis on sustainable mobility will expand the micro-mobility segment, which includes kick scooters, e-scooters, and bikesharing, over the forecast period."

Priya added: "Globally, most governments in developed economies were also seen investing in and re-strategizing toward a revamped and more digitized public transit infrastructure to give an impetus for usage. On a regional level, the Asia-Pacific market remained the strongest as it was driven by rapid market recovery in China, which remained the least impacted market across the globe."

To capitalize on the immense growth prospects as a result of shifting consumer trends and growing interest in adopting low-contact mobility services, market participants should consider:

Adopting business model flexibility , including the capability to integrate with third-party platforms.

, including the capability to integrate with third-party platforms. Enabling platform readiness for MaaS, integrated platforms and government agencies, which will drive greater visibility for growth and demand.

for MaaS, integrated platforms and government agencies, which will drive greater visibility for growth and demand. Leveraging data and analytics to optimize costs, improve customer experience, and drive greater service accuracy, especially for service providers.

to optimize costs, improve customer experience, and drive greater service accuracy, especially for service providers. Developing hyperlocal strategies by understanding and addressing target customer segments' needs and pain points while seeking new, innovative ways to improve the overall digital experience.

