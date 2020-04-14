Innovative Call Handling Pre-Arrival Document Feature Launched by PowerPhone

MADISON, Conn., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerPhone is pleased to announce the launch of a new feature to its Computer-Aided Call Handling (CACH) system that complements traditional dispatch. The CACH PAD (Pre-Arrival Documents) feature enables an innovative alternative response to 911 callers when sending responders may not be immediately necessary.

CACH PAD allows telecommunicators to provide callers with instant follow-up information in response to their 911 call, which can be sent via email or SMS to this mobile or laptop device. The potential uses for this information can vary considerably, with examples including advising the caller of an alternate non-emergency hotline they could contact, informing them of what to do in the event conditions change while responders are en route or providing instructions if the responders' arrival on scene might be delayed due to extenuating circumstances.

As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, many call centers have reported that a significant proportion of call demand has been from worried callers with questions relating to the coronavirus. In situations that are not immediately life-threatening, and with local resources already under pressure, regional directives might be to contact alternative channels such as a non-urgent hotline. With CACH PAD, emergency call centers can ensure that consistent information is provided in a format the recipient may retain for future reference.

Jerry Turk, President at PowerPhone, said, "Listening to the feedback from our customers who have been handling calls for help from callers isolated in their homes, we felt more could be done to offer reassurance to them beyond saying that the call isn't an emergency and to please call back on another line. CACH PAD is a simple yet effective solution to a long-standing problem that isn't exclusive to the COVID-19 outbreak, but which has been amplified because of it."

Existing users of PowerPhone's CACH system will be able to easily acquire CACH PAD via a subscription service with minimal overhead to their current infrastructure. The agencies will have complete control over the type, style, and content of the information that can be sent to callers. This control ensures that the feature not only supports a wide range of scenarios but also reflects local requirements concerning the details that are sent.

PowerPhone's CACH system can be used to deliver structured call handling in support of all emergency calls or any combination of EMD, police, fire or even non-emergency calls. The software forms part of the company's Total Response call-handling solution that combines blended learning, structured call handling, and quality assessment tools designed to improve the standard of care provided. Able to be configured to support any size agency, PowerPhone has worked with more than 700 organizations since the inception of Total Response almost 10 years ago. In addition, it has been providing public safety telecommunicator training for more than 35 years and has trained more than 300,000 students across the U.S.A. and overseas.

Additional Information can be obtained via www.powerphone.com or by emailing [email protected].

PowerPhone

