Innovative Cancer Treatments, Research in Regenerative Medicine and Gene Therapy to Be Presented at World Cord Blood Day 2021

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Register now for the World Cord Blood Day 2021 virtual conference to be held on November 15th, 2021 (register free via Eventbrite – open to the public).

The World Cord Blood Day 2021 (www.WorldCordBloodDay.org) virtual conference will provide an opportunity for healthcare professionals, expectant parents, students and the general public to learn about life-saving cord blood stem cells via a mix of livestream and on-demand sessions.

For the Opening Session, Dr. Filippo Milano (Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center) will welcome attendees via livestream and explain how cord blood has been used in more than 40,000 stem cell transplants worldwide since 1988 in the treatment of over 80 life-threatening diseases including leukemia, sickle cell disease, thalassemia, and lymphoma. In the on-demand sessions, pioneering cord blood research will be presented in the emerging fields of gene therapy (CRISPR/Cas9) to treat sickle cell disease and regenerative medicine to potentially treat autism, cerebral palsy, stroke and more. Keynote presentations will be made by Dr. Eliane Gluckman (performed world's 1st cord blood transplant - Saint Louis Hospital Paris), Dr. Joanne Kurtzberg (Duke Department of Pediatrics, Duke Center for Autism and Brain Development), Dr. John Wagner (University of Minnesota), Dr. Mark Walters (UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland), Dr. Robert Wynn (Royal Manchester Children's Hospital) and Monroe Burgess (QuickSTAT Global Life Science Logistics). Attendees will also hear from Sosa Evbuomwan, the world's 1st pediatric patient to receive a cord blood transplant for sickle cell disease, and Aimee Robinson, who beat cancer thanks to a cord blood transplant.

View the full agenda here: https://www.worldcordbloodday.org/online-medical-conference-agenda-wcbd-2021.html

"We are thrilled to have such amazing speakers join us for World Cord Blood Day 2021 to educate parents, OBGYNs, midwives, nurses and students about the long-term benefits of using cord blood stem cells, as well as the exciting potential of cord blood in gene therapy and regenerative medicine," said Charis Ober, Executive Director of Save the Cord Foundation.

Organized by Save the Cord Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit, World Cord Blood Day 2021 is officially sponsored by QuickSTAT Global Life Science Logistics, recognized leader in medical shipping and healthcare logistics. Inspiring Partners include Be the Match (NMDP), World Marrow Donor Association (WMDA-Netcord), AABB Center for Cellular Therapies, Cord Blood Association, and the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT).

About Save the Cord Foundation

Save the Cord Foundation (a 501c3 non-profit) was established to advance cord blood education providing non-commercial information to health professionals and the public regarding methods for saving cord blood, as well as current applications and the latest research.

www.SaveTheCordFoundation.org.

About QuickSTAT Global Life Science Logistics

Every day, QuickSTAT, a part of Kuehne+Nagel, safely and reliably moves thousands of critical shipments around the world. For over forty years, QuickSTAT has been entrusted with transporting human organs and tissue for transplant or research, blood, blood products, cord blood, bone marrow, medical devices, and personalized medicine, 24/7/365. QuickSTAT's specially trained experts work with hospitals, laboratories, blood banks and medical processing centers, and utilize the safest routes to ensure integrity, temperature control and chain of custody throughout the transportation process. Learn more at www.quickstat.aero.

