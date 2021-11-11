Innovative Digital Identity Solutions will Redefine Security and Identity Recognition by 2030, Finds Frost & Sullivan

For further information on this analysis, Digital Identity Solutions Growth Opportunities, please visit: https://frost.ly/6ou

"National identification programs are gaining prominence as countries are striving to establish a unified database of robust, unique identity documents of citizens for ease of governance," said Aravind Srimoolanathan, Senior Research Analyst, ICT at Frost & Sullivan. "By 2030, advancements in blockchain technology will lead to its integration with biometrics, resulting in the establishment of a single-token digital identity for individuals."

Srimoolanathan added: "In addition, as hackers adopt refined technologies to disrupt and bypass security systems, as a result of their flexibility and high security, multi-modal biometrics-powered identity systems are expected to become crucial means to enhance security across industries."

The pioneering and cutting-edge technologies that are expected to change the digital identity market will enable several growth opportunities, including:

Leveraging advanced cybersecurity for digital identity : Cybersecurity providers should offer first-class security solutions to help end-users effectively manage digital identity databases.

: Cybersecurity providers should offer first-class security solutions to help end-users effectively manage digital identity databases. Utilizing blockchain-powered digital identity solutions : Partnering with blockchain technology companies can enhance digital identity solution offerings as well as overall security and efficiency.

: Partnering with blockchain technology companies can enhance digital identity solution offerings as well as overall security and efficiency. Relying on portable biometric readers/kiosks for digital identity management: Portable digital identity verification solution providers should include multi-factor authentication in their offerings to ensure security while allowing for a seamless user experience.

Global Digital Identity Solutions Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Security research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Global Digital Identity Solutions Growth Opportunities

PBBC-23

Contact:

Melissa Tan

Corporate Communications

T: +65 6890 0926

E: [email protected]

http://www.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

