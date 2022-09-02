Innovative Dog Product Company Wins European Product Design Award For Their New, Attractive and Mess-Free Dog Bowls

WALNUT, Calif., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Kibble Katcher clinched the coveted European Product Design Award for Pet Accessories! This ultimate no-mess dog food and water bowl station that left both dog families and designers in awe.

The Farmani Group, established in 1985, assembled the European Product Design Award to recognize talented international product designers whose innovative products aim to improve our daily lives.

Kibble Katcher wins the prestigious European Product Design Award for Pet Accessories. Kibble Katcher's unique design not only saves floors from mealtime messes, its raised surface and floating water disc make it a healthier alternative to tradition pet food bowls.

The European Product Design Award particularly awards product design that meets strategic thinking, creativity, and imagination. This award makes it possible to reach a wider audience in Europe that appreciates great product design.

Kibble Katcher's turned heads with its unique, one-of-a-kind design, eliminating the need to sweep up kibble bits on your floor. This spill-proof feeding solution uses raised, BPA-free plastic bowls set on an angled aluminum shelf to prevent spilled kibble from collecting on the floor.

There's no need to bring out the mop again, either. Kibble Katcher's floating water disc prevents water spills and the separated catcher trays put an end to gross, slobbery puddles.

Due to its angle, it supports better posture and encourages slower drinking, making Kibble Katcher not just a cleaner alternative to the traditional dog bowl, but also a healthier one.

When kibble or water spills into their respective catcher tray, the trays slide out, allowing you to pour the kibble and water back into their bowls. Easy, right?

Brandon Kennington, inventor of the Kibble Katcher and founder Los Angeles-based product development company BlueKube, says Kibble Katcher is the solution that brings dogs back to the dining room with the family minus the mess.

"Sometimes as a product designer or any creative person for that matter, we take risks in our designs, knowing that there is a chance we may miss the mark. Winning the European Product Design Award helps us feel that taking those design risks can be worth it sometimes and gives us validation as designers to follow our gut instinct and continue designing products people love to use," Kennington says.

BlueKube's Director of Product Design, Blake Nichols, says the Kibble Katcher is changing the game in the pet market.

"Kibble Katcher was a fulfilling project to work on as an Industrial Designer. In a market where most dog bowls are plastic commodities, it was a fun challenge to incorporate a modern aesthetic and utility of solving a problem dog owners have of spilled food and water. I'm proud of the elegant solution we reached, and it is powerful to be recognized with a prestigious award," Nichols says.

Kibble Katcher is a visually beautiful solution with its Mid-Century Modern inspired design that fits the look of any home or apartment.

Made with aircraft aluminum and baltic-birch plywood, this makes the Kibble Katcher the best of both worlds for dog parents who want a practical, functional dog bowl station without sacrificing style!

