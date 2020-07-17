Innovative-e Announced as the 2020 Microsoft US (MSUS) Partner Award Winner Modern Workplace - Project and Portfolio Management 2020

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-award winner Innovative-e today announced it has been named the 2020 winner of the MSUS Partner Award for Modern Workplace, Project & Portfolio Management. This award recognizes the top company for their category in the United States for leadership in customer impact, solution innovation, deployment, and exceptional use of advanced features in Microsoft technologies during the past year. The company was also one of three Finalist award winners in the worldwide partner of the year competition for 2019.

Innovative-e 2020 Winner of Microsoft US (MSUS) Partner Award in Modern Workplace - Project & Portfolio Management

"Innovative-e is so grateful to have been recognized by Microsoft in this way," said Mike Taylor, CEO of Innovative-e. "There are so many great partners, it's truly an honor to be formally recognized among the best. Working with the MSUS team over the past few years has been nothing short of amazing. We look forward to continuing in our role as a leader in the Microsoft Partner community. I'd like to thank Microsoft, our dedicated customers, and the fantastic team at Innovative-e. The innovation, work and project management solutions we bring to our customers will continue to improve lives with technology and services."

In the Microsoft US Partner Team blog post about the 2020 MSUS Partner Award and its winners, it was noted that the MSUS Partner Award program complements the global Microsoft Partner of the Year Award program, for which Innovative-e was a finalist in 2019. The MSUS Partner Award highlights US-specific partner impact. According to the Microsoft US Partner Team, the nomination pool for the 2020 MSUS Partner Award was highly competitive and selecting the winners was challenging.

Being named the winner of the 2020 MSUS Partner Award in the Modern Workplace, Project and Portfolio Management, reflects Innovative-e's commitment to enabling our and Microsoft's mutual customers to achieve more. David Willis, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft US One Commercial Partner, says that Innovative-e's dedication to our customers' success stands out as a model to other Microsoft Partners in the United States.

Microsoft US (MSUS) created the MSUS Partner Awards program to supplement the Microsoft Partner of the Year program. Winners of the MSUS Partner Awards program will be officially recognized at this year's Microsoft Inspire MSUS general session led by Dave Willis, Microsoft Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner. The event will be all-digital this year on July 21-22, 2020.

Innovative-e's vision is to provide continuously amazing work and project management experiences and to empower individuals and groups with work management freedom while providing unparalleled enterprise visibility, agility, and control.

For additional information:

Innovative-e website: www.innovative-e.com

Pamela Melville, [email protected]

Related Images

innovative-e-2020-winner-of-msus.png

Innovative-e 2020 Winner of MSUS Partner Award in Modern Workplace - Project & Portfolio Management

Innovative-e 2020 Winner of Microsoft US (MSUS) Partner Award in Modern Workplace - Project & Portfolio Management

SOURCE Innovative-e