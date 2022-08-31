SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Employee Solutions (IES), a leading provider of global employer of record services specializing in payrolling and contractor management for today's contingent workforce, is delighted to announce its inclusion on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The rankings from Inc. are the most comprehensive evaluation of entrepreneurial growth and have included behemoths like Oracle, Microsoft, and Intuit in past years.

Innovative Employee Solutions (IES) Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Privately Owned Companies in America

"It's truly an inspiring achievement that IES is in the top .07% of companies in the country in terms of growth. We are proud to see our hard work recognized in the Inc. 5000," said Kara Hertzog, IES' president. "This recognition highlights not only the way we've partnered with our clients to provide solutions, but it also underscores the importance of the contingent workforce in today's economy."

"Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more organizations have needed to become creative in fulfilling both their business needs and their customers' needs," added Hertzog. "Our 48 years of experience and strategic problem-solving have helped thousands of companies with their contingent and remote workforce, hiring the skillsets needed in any U.S. state or globally in over 150 countries. This has helped our clients not only survive, but thrive, in this constantly shifting economic market. We are excited to continue serving their needs and to help other firms realize better ways of getting work done quickly and compliantly."

Karla Hertzog, CEO, said, "We feel honored to be recognized alongside the rest of the Inc. 5000 companies, which are growing rapidly and doing it through innovation. Our clients and teammates are the real crux of our growth, as they continuously look for ways to improve and empower others to do the same."

Across a three-year span that included the COVID-19 pandemic, IES grew an astounding 85 percent. "The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Innovative Employee Solutions (IES)

Innovative Employee Solutions (IES) is a leading provider of global contingent workforce solutions, specializing in employer of record, agent of record, and independent contractor compliance in more than 150 countries. Since its inception in 1974 in San Diego, Calif., IES has partnered with more than 23,000 companies to offer cost savings and risk mitigation with its pre-identified contract talent. IES offers these services in all 50 states and in 150 countries globally and across industries that include IT, software, defense, media, and finance. IES is a women-owned and -operated business certified by the WBENC, a closely held company, and one of San Diego's "Best Places to Work" 11 times over.

