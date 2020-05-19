Innovative Express Care Offers Free COVID-19 Testing and Care to Uninsured Patients

CHICAGO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Express Care is now offering free COVID-19 virus and antibody tests for uninsured patients under the federal CARES Act. The Lincoln Park urgent care has been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic since the virus hit Chicago. Clinicians have performed more than 20,000 virus and antibody tests to date, and are committed to continuing to serve the community with free access to COVID-19 care for all.

"Everyone should have access to COVID-19 testing and care," said Rahul Khare, MD . "Our mission is to help as many Chicagoans as possible, so we are happy to serve uninsured patients under this government program. We have increased our staff and hours to accommodate upward of 500 patients per day."

An appointment is not required for COVID-19 virus testing. Patients who wish to have the swab test can simply check-in at the outdoor medical testing tent. Social distancing is in place and everyone is given a mask to limit possible exposure to the virus.

Antibody testing does require an appointment, as a blood draw is necessary and patients are seen inside the clinic for this test. COVID-19 antibody test appointments can be scheduled online at www.innovativecorona.com .

"COVID-19 symptoms should not be ignored," added Khare. "The virus is still extremely contagious and continues to spread in lower income neighborhoods. It is affecting Black and Hispanic communities at an alarming rate. Due to this, we are aggressively working with the federal government to give free testing to those without insurance."

The federal CARES Act only applies to those who are uninsured. Patients who have insurance must use their insurance for COVID-19 testing. If Innovative Express Care does not accept your insurance plan, you may choose to self-pay for your visit at a rate of $250.

COVID-19 antibody tests (blood draw) typically begin with a telemedicine consultation. The virtual visit minimizes the amount of time patients are on-site at the clinic. Patients come in for COVID-19 antibody testing 1-2 days after their virtual visit.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit www.innovativecorona.com .

