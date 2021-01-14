Innovative Eye Cream Massage Pen By Foshan Huihong Hits The Market At Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week 2020

Eye care products have become hero products for all major cosmetics brands in recent years, meanwhile the eye cream market has become more and more homogenous. Now is the perfect time for a product with a fresh USP, and Foshan Huihong Plastic Industry has the answer.

Innovative and results-driven

Foshan Huihong Plastic Industry's micro-current eye cream tube pen includes a vibrating mode that gently massages the skin and a warm compress function that helps to open the pores, resulting in effective and improved skincare product delivery and absorption into the eye area.

Customers squeeze the skincare through the discharge port of the massage head by hand, then apply the massage head to the eye area. Upon contact the pen will be triggered to enter heat and vibration mode, up to a constant temperature of 40±1°C, achieved within 30 seconds. When the pen leaves the skin it waits six seconds before turning off.

The rolling action and the apex of the massage head both stimulate the peripheral nerves around the eyes, relieving eye fatigue and delaying the aging process. With a recommended session lasting 20 minutes, further visible results include a tightening of the skin, a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and relief from eye aches and pains.

Using the latest state-of-the-art technology, the pen's reactive 'reading' of the skin upon contact provides ensure efficient use. Once applied to the skin, the initial temperature increase will be first felt within five seconds, with a noticeable warmth within ten. The constant 40±1°C temperature is achieved within 30 seconds.

USB charged, the massage pen uses 1.5V-3.0V and runs at a rated speed of 10,000+2,000 RPM. The official unified price of this product is $3.82.

Brands looking for products that are ideal for video marketing with obvious demonstrative properties will love this product. In addition, consumers looking for product differentiation and excellent product quality will find it compelling, effective, and results-driven.

About Foshan Huihong Plastic Industrial Co

Established in 1996, Foshan Huihong Plastic Industry is founded on expertise in the design and manufacture of plastic molds, with a team dedicated to leading functional packaging, winning by innovation and providing a highly professional one-stop service.

Thanks to their enterprising R&D department, production of color injection products, medicinal bottle blowing and innovative massage function heads, they are able to integrate beauty instruments and tools, plastic hosts, clamshells and two or three-color product printing. Common uses include for chemical, medicine, healthcare and food products. International production standards are followed, and furthermore the company has participated in the drafting of national standards such as GB/T 36421-2018 and GB/T34848-2017.

The company offers impressive monthly production capacities and has worked with a number of household names such as Disney, Estée Lauder, Johnson & Johnson, Watsons and more, and has participated in professional exhibitions worldwide.

About Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

The first-ever edition of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week has concluded successfully, creating copious business opportunities for the world's companies and operators looking for new business solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

652 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions took part in the event. 8,953 visitors from 115 countries and regions registered on the platform in order to virtually network, learn about current and upcoming trends. Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week offered a vital virtual business arena for the whole beauty industry while we are all waiting to meet again in Hong Kong in November 2021 for Cosmoprof Asia. Stay tuned for updates.

