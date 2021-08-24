Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Appoints Kristen Mclaughlin as a Director

The Innovative Eyewear, Inc. board currently consists of Executive Chairman Harrison Gross, Frank Rescigna, VP Global Sales, (previously managed the Guess Eyewear brand in the US as President of Viva International, then as President of Jewelry & Global Brand Licensing at Guess Inc.), Olivia ("Dibby") Bartlett, President of the Opticians Association of America, and Louis Castro, Chair of Audit, and board member of Tekcapital plc, Stanley Gibbons, plc and several other listed companies.

Harrison Gross, Innovative Eyewear cofounder and CEO said, "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Kristen Mclaughlin to Innovative Eyewear's board. Her significant marketing achievements and operational experience are highly relevant as we seek to position Lucyd Lyte® as the leading smart eyewear brand for prescription and sunglass users. Her appointment rounds out a diversified board dedicated to bringing smart eyewear mainstream."

"Lucyd's mission to upgrade the world's eyewear is synonymous with forward-thinking, functional design that I've looked to bring forth throughout my career," said Kristen Mclaughlin. "We are now in a time of economic utility; pairing down to the essentials: Function + Purpose. The company is on the fast track in gaining key share of market through the introduction of innovative apps such as Vyrb, simplifying communication through strategic syndication partners which are key to owning critical narratives at scale."

About Lucyd and Innovative Eyewear Inc.

Lucyd's mission is to Upgrade your Eyewear® with advanced ergonomic frames that are easy to use, fun to wear, and help you stay safely connected to your digital life. The Lucyd brand and IP portfolio are exclusively licensed to and operated by Innovative Eyewear, Inc. To learn more, or to order Lucyd Lyte, please visit https://lucyd.co .

