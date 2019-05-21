Innovative Financial Consulting Firm Embark is Nationally Recognized For an Impressive Workplace Culture

DALLAS, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark, a new kind of financial consulting firm, today announced that it has been Great Place to Work-Certified™ and recognized as Inc.'s 2019 Best Workplaces. This is Embark's first time earning this certification and second consecutive year receiving Inc.'s recognition.

"We couldn't be more excited about these recognitions," said Paul Allen, Founder & CPC at Embark. "We're obsessed with creating the best possible culture for our people, not only because they end up doing a better job for our clients, but because it's the right thing to do. These recognitions validate that we're on the right path."

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. Only a small percentage of companies that take the company-wide Trust Index survey receive certification. Equally impressive, thousands of companies applied to be selected as one of Inc.'s 2019 Best Workplaces, an award that is uniquely designed to recognize businesses that value company culture, offer standout worker benefits and prioritize employee well-being.

"It may sound cliché, but happy employees mean happy clients. We believe that if we truly invest in our talent and empower them, together, we can naturally build a stronger brand, valuable client relationships and yield lasting results," said Clancy Fossum, CEO at Embark. "Within the last year, we doubled in size and expanded our office locations across the country, demonstrating that placing value and emphasis on people first can lead to success."

Founded in 2010, Embark set out to create a vibrant workplace environment and change the typical rigid culture found in the professional advisory services industry. After a brief stint at one of the Big Four firms, Founder Paul Allen realized he wasn't much of an accountant but had a vision and the entrepreneurial spirit to launch an organization where accountants could do what they love. This could be why Embark feels more like a tech start-up that is quickly redefining what accounting culture looks like. It fuses the best of what is found in big firms such as top-of-the-class talent that has career development, training and continued education opportunities with a real work-life balance. Embark stands apart because of its lively social environment, flexible working hours and unlimited paid time off. Even the traditional office cubicle was bypassed for spacious, industrial designed offices to encourage socializing, communication, thinking and creativity.

"We aren't just talk. We have created a company culture where being a healthy disruptor is welcomed and valued. We work hard, are fantastic at what we do, take amazing care of our clients and will always leave time to enjoy life and appreciate everything about it," added Paul. "As we look ahead, we'll continue to fine-tune our approach as needed to reflect the needs of our talent and today's workforce."

To learn more visit https://blog.embarkwithus.com/two-years-in-a-row-inc-best-workplaces-for-2019.

About Embark

Embark is a new kind of financial consultancy disrupting the professional services industry. Founded in 2010, Embark provides peace of mind to accounting and financial leaders, especially during organizational change such as M&As, IPOs, growth, turnover, relocation, investment, new guidance and the need to improve efficiencies and leadership agility. For more information, visit www.embarkwithus.com.

