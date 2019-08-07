Innovative Foundry Technologies Commences Patent Litigation Against United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Foundry Technologies LLC (IFT US) announced that its Dutch subsidiary, Innovative Foundry Technologies B.V. (IFT BV) has initiated patent litigation in Germany against Taiwan-based semiconductor foundry, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), for infringement of one of IFT BV's semiconductor fabrication patents.

UMC is accused of infringing German Patent DE 11 2004 002 401 B4, entitled, "Formation of Abrupt Junctions in Devices By Using Silicide Growth Dopant Snowplow Effect." This patent describes a device with abrupt source and drain junctions in integrated circuits, as well as a process for the highly efficient and economical manufacture of these devices. This UMC lawsuit follows enforcement actions filed by IFT US in the US International Trade Commission and China, as well as an earlier enforcement action filed by IFT BV in Germany, against other parties in the semiconductor foundry and design industries, and their downstream partners in the smart device, automotive and networking industries.

Warren Hurwitz, IFT US´s President and CEO and IFT BV´s manager, noted, "We continue to actively pursue licensing of the IFT Group's extensive patent portfolio. Targeted legal action to protect our intellectual property rights remains a key component of our long-term plan, although we encourage parties in the affected industries to recognize that licensing discussions outside of litigation can be a more efficient and cost-effective way to address the issue. Our semiconductor fabrication and packaging patents comprise a broad, deep and strong portfolio, which industry parties will have to deal with, one way or another."

IFT US has retained the law firm of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, P.C. (Boston, Massachusetts; www.mintz.com) to represent it in its enforcement strategy. Peterreins Schley Patent- und Rechtsanwaelte PartG mbB (Munich, Germany; www.ps-patent.com) has been retained to represent IFT BV in Germany.

ABOUT INNOVATIVE FOUNDRY TECHNOLOGIES group

Since IFT US´s establishment in 2017, the IFT Group has been actively engaged in the acquisition, development, licensing and protection of its intellectual property related to semiconductor fabrication and packaging technologies. At present, the IFT Group owns over 125 US and foreign patents and patent applications acquired from a pioneer in the semiconductor industry, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). This portfolio covers several key aspects of semiconductor design and manufacture, which enable leaders in the automotive, networking, smart device and other industries to continue to deploy smaller, more powerful and cost-effective integrated circuits.

