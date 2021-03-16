Innovative Fuel Systems Commences Technology Rollout with Westcan Bulk Transport

EDMONTON, AB, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Innovative Fuel Systems Ltd. ("IFS"), an Edmonton-based, privately-owned cleantech company that provides innovative solutions to reduce greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions and generate fuel savings for heavy-duty trucks, is pleased to announce the commencement for their technology rollout with Westcan Bulk Transport Ltd. ("Westcan").

IFS' patent pending Multi Fuel Technology Platform ("MFTP™"), which allows diesel burning heavy-duty engines to utilize a substantive amount of cheaper, cleaner burning natural gas, will be implemented on some of Westcan's Edmonton-based and intraprovincial routes. Previous testing on a Westcan route has shown positive results, and Westcan hopes IFS' MFTP™ helps reduce their heavy-duty transport carbon footprint.

"As a part of their effort to reduce GHG emissions within their heavy-duty fleet, we're delighted that Westcan has commenced the rollout of our technology" said Leland Oberst, President and Chief Executive Officer of IFS. "Working with Westcan will help us showcase our technology's ability to reduce GHG emissions in the Class 8 heavy-duty trucking industry, while also allowing the industry to impactfully cut fuel costs."

"Westcan is committed to reducing GHG emissions and will continue to play a leadership role in reducing both GHG emissions and fuel costs in order to make our operations efficient and sustainable," says Mike Royer, Vice President, Fleet Services, Westcan. "Utilizing IFS' technology gives us the potential to impactfully reduce GHG emissions and fuel costs from Class 8 heavy-duty trucks, including trucks with payload in excess of 80,000lbs."

About Innovative Fuel Systems

Innovative Fuel Systems (www.innovativefuelsystems.com) is an Edmonton-based cleantech company that provides proprietary, patent-pending Multi Fuel Technology Platform (MFTP™), which can provide a substantive substitution of diesel fuel in Class 8 heavy-duty diesel engines with cheaper, cleaner burning natural gas. IFS's technology also has to ability to integrate other cleaner burning fuels, like hydrogen. With strong patent applications, sophisticated programming, and proprietary methodology, IFS is positioned to empower heavy-duty fleets in North America to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reduce fuel costs.

About Westcan Bulk Transport

Westcan Bulk Transport Ltd.(www.westcanbulk.ca), is the Canadian service group for The Kenan Advantage Group, Inc., (KAG). KAG is North America's largest tank truck transporter and logistics provider, delivering fuels, chemicals, industrial gases, and food-grade products. The company has terminal and satellite locations in 40 states and seven Canadian provinces and territories, with the ability to deliver within all 48 contiguous states, Canada and Mexico. KAG also provides specialized supply chain logistics services through KAG Logistics. For more information, visit www.thekag.com.

SOURCE Innovative Fuel Systems