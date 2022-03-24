Innovative, globally successful, and growth-oriented Sheila Bijoor joins Tango Card as Chief Product Officer

"The leadership team at Tango Card now has more women than men." Tweet this

"Since inception, Tango Card has been recognized as a product and technology first leader in the rewards and incentives industry," says David Leeds, CEO and Founder of Tango card. "We have helped to modernize a large and growing global industry and—most importantly—have helped our B2B customers achieve their desired business results and made massive improvements to the user (reward recipient) experience. Additionally, we've solved some big problems ranging from digital supply chain to fraud detection and prevention that are vital to the long-term, sustained success of our business and the industry," continues Leeds. "As we continue to scale, expand into relevant adjacent payment industry verticals, and build larger product and engineering teams, we need a very special leader to help us achieve big goals. When the product team, the leadership team, and our board met Sheila, we knew instantly that she would be an incredible addition to the team and she has been. I could not be more thrilled or more confident for our future success with Sheila on our team. It's also incredible to note that, as we celebrate Women's History Month 2022, the leadership team at Tango Card now has more women than men," concludes Leeds.