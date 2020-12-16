Innovative Hydraulics awarded contract to support NASA's Artemis program

WAUSAU, Wis., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Hydraulics LLC has been awarded a contract to design and manufacture fluid power products in support of NASA's Artemis program.

With the Artemis program, NASA will land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before. NASA will collaborate with commercial and international partners and establish sustainable exploration by the end of the decade. Then, using what was learned on and around the Moon to take the next giant leap – sending astronauts to Mars.

NASA has named the program "Artemis" in honor of Apollo's twin sister in Greek mythology, the goddess of the Moon. The name aligns well with a project goal of landing the first woman on the moon, while honoring the Apollo programs success in the 1960's.

Innovative Hydraulics will design and manufacture fluid power products for NASA's exploration ground systems. These systems transport NASA's space launch system (SLS) rocket from its hanger bay to the launch site located at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

"The staff at Innovative Hydraulics are truly humbled by the unique opportunity to work alongside the amazing people at the Kennedy Space Center and be a part of space exploration history with NASA's Artemis program. This will help grow our small business, creating jobs in Wausau and other central Wisconsin communities." -Dave Tetzlaff, CFPE, Lead Engineer

Innovative Hydraulics is a project based, high specification, custom hydraulic cylinder manufacturer headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin with a global presence supporting commercial, civil and defense fluid power applications.

To learn more about NASA's ARTEMIS program, visit https://www.nasa.gov/specials/artemis/ To learn more about Innovative Hydraulics LLC, visit https://innovativehyd.com/ For more information, contact Thomas J. Collins at 715-803-2597.

SOURCE Innovative Hydraulics LLC

Related Links

https://www.innovativehyd.com

