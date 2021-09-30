Innovative in office orthopedic procedure pioneered by NYU surgeon

Using revolutionary chip on tip optics a tiny needle less than 2mm in diameter can be inserted into the joint. Small tools can also be introduced into the joint while the patient is awake but the area is numbed using local anesthetic. The doctors are able to perform these procedures while the patient is sitting or lying in a room in the doctor's office. Operating rooms are not needed and all the equipment is sterile and disposable so the costs are kept to a minimum.

Dr John G Kennedy MD, a leading pioneer in this technology states "going to your orthopedic surgeon will soon be like visiting your dentist; So many procedures will soon be able to be done in the office rather than in an operating room with less stress for the patient and less recovery times needed." Kennedy was quick to say that not all procedures can be performed in an office setting and many bigger procedures will always need the traditional operating room.

Surgeons at NYU Langone have performed over 200 of these procedures to date and the outcomes of these have been as good or better than traditional surgery. Mike Bamisile, a junior in Washington university, recently was told he needed a major surgery to get back playing basketball. Bamisile elected to get a second opinion from Dr Kennedy who performed a nanoscope procedure in the office, finding a loose body in the knee and was able to get the star basketball player back in the game twice as fast as a traditional procedure. Bamisile stated "Dr K and his team at NYU are awesome."

The Nanoscope was developed by Arthrex industries in Naples Florida and is being released world wide over the next several months.

SOURCE Dr. Kennedy