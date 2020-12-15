Innovative insect control traits deliver strong performance against key corn pests in 2020

"This year has thrown a lot of challenges at growers. Many witnessed heavy insect pressure from above-ground pests like corn earworm and western bean cutworm, as well as higher populations of below-ground insects like corn rootworm," said Andy Heggenstaller, head of agronomy for Syngenta Seeds . "When left unchecked, these pests pose a threat to yield potential, which is why in-seed technology like Agrisure insect control traits can be so beneficial."

The Agrisure traits portfolio is anchored by the Agrisure Duracade® and Agrisure Viptera® traits for comprehensive above- and below-ground insect control. Syngenta Seeds agronomists spent the 2020 growing season closely tracking performance across the Midwest and found that trait stacks containing the Agrisure Duracade trait excelled in geographies where corn rootworm was a primary concern, while trait stacks containing the Agrisure Viptera trait performed well in areas impacted by above-ground insects like corn earworm and western bean cutworm.

"That's what makes the innovative Agrisure traits portfolio different from other options in the market: We offer choice, with multiple products to fit the needs of any farming operation," said Tim O'Brien, Ph.D., Agrisure traits manager for Syngenta Seeds. "Year after year, we're helping growers overcome high insect pressure with market-leading control."

The Agrisure Duracade trait provides a new trait rotational option that delivers a healthier corn crop and combines elite genetics for higher yield potential. Agrisure Duracade trait stacks feature novel, alternate modes of action to help preserve trait durability and delay insect adaptation for long-term field health, yielding up to 4.1 bushels per acre (bu/A) more than non-Agrisure Duracade hybrids in Syngenta Seeds trials.1

The Agrisure Viptera trait controls more above-ground pests than any other trait in the corn industry and is the only trait available that effectively controls western bean cutworm. Hybrids with the Agrisure Viptera trait provide better, more complete control of corn earworm for a 7.3 bu/A advantage, as seen in Syngenta trials.2

"Only the Agrisure traits portfolio can offer industry-leading above- and below-ground control by combining the Agrisure Viptera trait with the Agrisure Duracade trait via the Agrisure Duracade 5222 E-Z Refuge® trait stack," said O'Brien. "This trait stack controls 16 above- and below-ground insects—more than any competitive trait stack—and is the most advanced trait stack on the market to protect the yield potential of corn hybrids while providing the convenience and simplicity of an integrated E-Z Refuge seed blend."

For growers seeking hybrids that combine the latest insect control traits and water optimization technology, Agrisure trait stacks are available in combination with Agrisure Artesian® technology, as indicated by the letter "A" on the end of the trait stack name. Artesian™ traits combine with elite genetics, allowing plants to manage gaps in rainfall through the season and yield exceptionally well in good conditions, delivering nearly 12% higher yields compared to other hybrids in severe and extreme drought in Syngenta trials.3

Agrisure traits hybrids are available through local Golden Harvest® Seed Advisors , NK® retailers and independent seed companies.

For more information on Agrisure trait stacks and to find additional resources, visit the newly updated webpages at www.agrisureduracade.com, www.agrisureviptera.com and www.agrisureartesian.com.

1Data summarized from 390 Syngenta trials in 2018. 2 Study results from Syngenta field trials in 33 locations with natural pest pressure, 2007-2009. 3Data is based on 7,613 Syngenta on-farm strip trials across the Corn Belt. 2010-2014 Syngenta defines a yield environment of 50-99 bu/A as severe and fewer than 50 bu/A as extreme.

