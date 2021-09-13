Innovative Jeep® Wrangler 4xe Named to Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems

The innovative 4xe plug-in hybrid propulsion system in the Jeep® Wrangler that delivers nearly silent driving and enhanced off-road capability has been voted a Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems winner in its first year of eligibility.

A hit with consumers and lauded by media since its launch in early 2021, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe provides 21 miles of zero-emission all-electric range and is EPA rated at 49 miles per gallon-equivalent (MPGe).

Within weeks of reaching dealerships, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe became the No. 1 selling PHEV in the United States for the second quarter of 2021. One-quarter of all the Jeep Wranglers built by consumers at jeep.com include the 4xe propulsion system.

"This is advanced, environmentally friendly technology that seamlessly fits into anyone's daily life," said Micky Bly, Stellantis Head of Propulsion Systems. "Then you take the Jeep Wrangler 4xe off road and it hits you that electrified propulsion and nearly silent running are unlike anything you've ever experienced. You won't want to come off the trails.

"Delivering a powertrain that manages torque from three sources and loses nothing from the Jeep Wrangler's legendary capability is a challenge. We are energized by the response from our customers as well as the recognition from the Wards editors. We're not finished, there is more to come," Bly said.

Consumers are driving the Jeep Wrangler 4xe on roads in the United States, Canada, Europe and China. In North America, 4xe propulsion is available on the Jeep Wrangler Sahara, Rubicon and High Altitude models.

"The all-new 400-volt plug-in hybrid system makes the Jeep Wrangler 4xe a whole lot more efficient and it compromises nothing on the trail, in its rugged, off-road element," said Tom Murphy, WardsAuto Managing Editor. "And on the highway, you need to really pay attention to notice when the 4-cylinder turbo shuts down and you're sailing along in battery-electric mode. The Jeep Wrangler has always been about crossing difficult terrain to enjoy the great outdoors. With the Wrangler 4xe, Jeep loyalists can feel good about helping preserve the great outdoors as well."

"The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is a clear example that you can have the best of both worlds: legendary Jeep capability combined with an electrified, ecofriendly package that allows you to enjoy nature in almost absolute silence," said Christian Meunier, Jeep Brand Chief Executive Officer. "The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is already a success around the globe and shortly after launch, it became the number one selling PHEV in America, showcasing that 4xe is the new 4x4."

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe's propulsion system combines two electric motors, a 2.0-liter I-4 engine and 8-speed automatic transmission for nearly silent propulsion and enhanced 4x4 off-road capability, without EV range anxiety. This arrangement enables the Trail Rated Jeep Wrangler to retain running gear that includes solid front and rear axles, full-time two-speed transfer case, fully articulating suspension and 30 inches of water traversing capability.

The E Selec modes let the driver tailor the Jeep Wrangler 4xe propulsion to the trip: Hybrid, Electric and eSave, which conserves the battery pack charge for later use. The Wrangler 4xe's 17-kilowatt-hour battery pack recharges in about two hours on Level 2 (220-volt) power and about 12 hours on Level 1 (110-volt) household power.

Full details on the Jeep Wrangler 4xe are available in the online press kit.

A History of Winning

This is the 11th consecutive time a Stellantis product has made the list of Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems. In the 28-year history of the award, 10 engines/systems produced by Stellantis and its predecessor companies have accounted for 21 winners, including (engine/latest vehicles tested/years listed) in reverse chronological order:

2.0-liter I-4 plug-in hybrid (Jeep Wrangler 4xe): 2021

3.6-liter Pentastar Upgrade with eTorque (Ram 1500): 2019-2020

3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 hybrid (Chrysler Pacifica): 2017-2018

3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 (Ram 1500): 2014-2016

6.2-liter Hellcat supercharged HEMI® V-8 (Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat): 2015

83-kW electric motor (Fiat 500e): 2014

3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 (Dodge Avenger, Chrysler 300S, Ram 1500): 2011-2013

5.7-liter HEMI V-8 (Dodge Charger R/T, Chrysler 300C, Dodge Challenger R/T, Ram 1500): 2003-2007, 2009

5.9-liter Cummins turbodiesel I-6 (Ram HD): 2004

4.7-liter SOHC V-8 (Jeep® Grand Cherokee): 1999

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis.

SOURCE Stellantis