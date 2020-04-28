Innovative, Locally Owned Caregiving Agency Teams Up with local charities to help prepare and provide meals to those in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Home Team Care ("YHTC"), an innovative locally owned caregiving agency founded by John R. Staley, Jr. M.D., has seen an increased need in the community and has volunteered to help several local charities during the current Coronavirus/Covid-19 pandemic. Among others, we have reached out to help Mobile Meals, the Love Kitchen, the Salvation Army and the Knoxville Dream Center to see where Your Home Team Care and our "YHTC Volunteers" could be of assistance.

Like many small businesses, Your Home Team Care has seen a dramatic reduction in the need for our services as a result of this crisis. On April 3rd, Your Home Team Care applied for and subsequently received funding under the Paycheck Protection Program of the recently passed Cares Act. This has allowed us to retain and compensate an additional thirty-six (36) employees that otherwise would have had to be laid-off.

These retained employees are so grateful that they volunteered to join Your Home Team Care's efforts to assist others in their time of need. Our employees have already begun helping several of these organizations with the preparation and/or distribution of meals to those in need. Several other of the organizations have scheduled our "YHTC Volunteers" to begin assisting next week.

We believe that Your Home Team Care is among the first to use funding under that Paycheck Protection Program to not only compensate our employees in their time of need but also help our community and represents our charitable Volunteer YHTC - Team Culture.

For more information about our community outreach and support efforts as well as about Your Home Team Care, please contact us.

Contact: Alex Atkinson, Marketing Director

Phone: (865) 332-5000

Website: www.YourHomeTeamCare.com

